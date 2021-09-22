Area sports: West volleyball stays on top in SPC

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s volleyball team got off to a strong start and beat South Rowan 25-9, 28-26 and 25-22 on Tuesday.

It was a birthday win for current West and former South coach Jan Dowling.

“We made very few errors in the first set, came out hitting well and clicking on all cylinders,” Dowling said. “We didn’t play as well after that, got out of sync a little bit, but South had something to do with that. That’s a solid team.”

It was West’s 13th straight victory against Rowan opponents and kept the Falcons (14-2, 7-0) on top in the South Piedmont Conference. West leads Lake Norman Charter (a 3-1 winner at Carson) by one game and the Raiders (10-3, 5-2) by two at the halfway point in the race.

West had an unusually good blocking day with Emma Clarke getting six. Kelcie Love had three, and Noe Gaeta had two.

Love and Ashlee Ennis had nine kills each. Clarke had eight. Maia Gaeta had six.

Brooke Kennerly and Ennis had 20 digs apiece.

“Anytime, you’ve got two with 20 digs that’s a good day,” Dowling said. “They were all over the place.”

Clarke and Noe Gaeta had two aces each.

Cameron Black had seven kills for South, while Avery Welch had six. Leah Rymer had 13 assists.

Payton Black had 25 digs. Cameron Black had 14 digs, and Meredith Faw had 13.

Dowling received a yellow card during some heated action that took place in front of the biggest crowd some of the younger players had performed in front of.

“Some of the girls were nervous seeing that many people in the stands, and the team got a little emotional about the yellow card, with it being my birthday and everything,” Dowling said with a laugh. “But it wasn’t my first and I can promise that it won’t be my last.”

•••

Salisbury defeated North Rowan 25-16, 25-11 and 25-16 in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match.

Ashley Yang had 25 assists for the Hornets (5-5, 2-2). Ava Morris had six aces, 18 kills and four digs Brooke Cunningham had five kills. Ella Trainor had three aces. Katie Peeler had five digs Riley Peltz had five kills.

•••

East Rowan got its third SPC win by sweeping Northwest Cabarrus on the road on Tuesday.

JAYVEE VOLLEYBALL

West’s jayvees won 20-25, 27-25 and 15-12 against South.

Sophia Blackledge had nine kills and 10 digs for the Falcons. Kate Gregory had five kills. Abigail Evenden had four kills and nine digs. Ava Gusler had 11 digs and four aces. Brinley Batts had 19 digs and 17 assists.

Ava Hinson had six assists and 19 digs for the Raiders (8-4, 4-3). Laney Beaver had five assists and 16 digs; Avery Crowell had 27 digs. Jamilyn Rollins had 10 digs. Sydney Culp had 12 digs. Laurel Everett had five kills.

BOYS SOCCER

South Rowan got its first South Piedmont Conference win by outscoring Northwest Cabarrus 6-3.

Grayson Steedley had a hat trick for the Raiders. Ozzy Pulido scored twice, and Tony Mata had a goal.

•••

Steedley, Pulido and Michael Coles scored in Tuesday’s win against West Rowan.

South

HS FOOTBALL

With a Wellness Work Day scheduled for Oct. 14, Carson and East have moved their football games for that week.

The varsity game will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Carson. It will be Senior Night for players, band and cheerleaders.

The jayvee teams will play at East Rowan on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

WEATHER

Soccer, golf and tennis matches were generally wiped out by the rain on Tuesday.

•••

COLLEGE SOCCER

The South Atlantic Conference announced that Catawba midfielder Sydney Jimmo is the offensive player of the week.

Jimmo, a sophomore from Vermont, had a big week for Catawba as she led the Indians to wins over Chowan (5-1) and Anderson (4-0). She scored a hat trick with two assists in the Chowan victory and then added two goals and an assist against Anderson.

LOCAL GOLF

GARS members played a the Revival at the Crescent Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Winsten Mahaffey with a net of 67.11. Low ‘B’ Flight player was Don Bishop with a net of 63.45. Low ‘C’ Flight player was Mike Whitaker with a net of 65.73. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Jim Brown with a net of 63.59.

Larry Petrea shot a 75 for low gross score. Bishop shot low net score.

Mahaffey, 84, shot a 77.

Hal Jordan eagled the par-5 No. 4 hole.