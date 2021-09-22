expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

State reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County, 18 this week

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

SALISBURY — With 10 new deaths reported Wednesday, Rowan County’s COVID-19 fatalities reached 387 since the start of the pandemic.

Dates of death vary, but the 10 new deaths make 18 reported this week, which is the highest total since before COVID-19 vaccines became widely available. Most COVID-19 fatalities in Rowan County and in North Carolina are unvaccinated people, local and state health officials say.

Demographic data provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services hasn’t yet included the most recent fatalities. Deaths from mid-July, when the current delta variant spike started, to early September show a majority of fatalities are in the 65-74 age group. Next is the 75 and older age group. Five people in the 25-49 age group have died from COVID-19 since late July.

After passing Buncombe County on Wednesday with the 10-death report, Rowan is again seventh in the state for COVID-19 fatalities. Only larger population counties such as Mecklenburg, Wake and Guilford have recorded more deaths.

Local vaccination numbers are moving slowly, but the total percentage of Rowan County residents with at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine remains at 50%, which is lower than the state average of 57%.

Data reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week show 21 of 22 intensive care beds occupied at Rowan Medical Center. All beds were in use the previous week. Data also show 182 of 269 total hospital beds in use at Rowan Medical Center. In Rowan’s 18-county region, 795 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, which reflects a slow decrease from the beginning of the month.

The number of Rowan County COVID-19 cases reported in the previous two weeks is 1,430, which is better when adjusted for population than Iredell and Stanly counties and worse than other neighbors. NCDHHS on Wednesday reported 73 new positives in Rowan County.

The percent of tests returning positive has also decreased from more than 20% to 15.7% on Wednesday.

State data show no new school clusters this week in Rowan-Salisbury Schools or outbreaks in congregate living facilities.

More News

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Letter: Some ways to stop all the killings

Comments

Crime

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

Education

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Local Events

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Education

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council

Education

Catawba to induct six into Blue Masque Hall of Fame

Education

Cavs After Hours: A new tutoring space at North Rowan

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Salisbury Police: Toyota Prius is most popular target for catalytic converter thieves

News

Salisbury City Council will vote on whether to exempt Goodwill developer from setback requirements

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office holding fundraiser for deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Nation/World

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Nation/World

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

News

NC Senate maneuvers again to keep public records bill alive

News

NC road-building costs could scale back long-term projects

Coronavirus

State reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County, 18 this week

Crime

Man jailed after fleeing to California, returning to Kannapolis

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry officials will request correction to 2020 Census count

Local

Salisbury city manager describes short-term solutions for firefighter pay concerns

Education

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

Local

Spencer town hall project at Park Plaza moving along

Nation/World

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

Nation/World

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

Nation/World

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

Nation/World

China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change