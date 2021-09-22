expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

Granite Quarry officials will request correction to 2020 Census count

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

GRANITE QUARRY — Town officials say the 2020 U.S. Census population total is too low and plan to ask representatives about challenging the count.

The town’s 2010 Census total was 2,930. The 2020 Census count was 2,984, but the town believes it has easily cleared the 3,000 mark based on other estimates.

The N.C. Office of State Budget and Management’s population count for the town was 3,148 in 2019. Rowan County’s 2020 fire district estimate came in at 3,604 and the town’s own survey of addresses served by utilities returned an estimate of 3,233.

The town’s own count occurred during a survey to reconcile the accounts served by Waste Management and Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. According to a memo to the Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen from Town Manager Larry Smith, the town estimate looked at every service address in town. It even excluded vacant residences.

The memo said the town’s survey is closer to the 2019 OSBM estimate because it is a more accurate population count than the Census.

During the town board meeting on Monday, Mayor Bill Feather noted federal funding for municipalities is based on Census population counts, and he expects other communities to make similar requests to revise their counts as well.

The accuracy of the Census was called into question on a national scale last year when it was behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting deadlines.

The tactic recommended by the town’s administration was to delegate officials from the town to lobby legislators for assistance correcting the count.

“This is the perfect example of where the board can step up and make a huge difference,” Smith said, adding Granite Quarry is in a unique situation having recently completed an intense study of its population total.

Smith said contacting federal legislators would go further than anything town staff could do.

Linker suggested Feather be one of the delegates due to his length of experience in office. Alderman Doug Shelton suggested he or fellow alderman Jim Constantino also be part of the process for continuity. Feather is not running for reelection while Shelton and Constantino are not up for reelection this year.

“We’re sure to be on the board two more years,” Shelton said.

The board ultimately voted to appoint Feather and Shelton as the delegates to contact lawmakers.

Smith told the Post funding is a big part of why the town wants to appeal the count.

Smith said some staff members attended an information session on getting a revised count Tuesday. There will be follow-up sessions on the subject as well. He’s also heard from other municipalities that take issue with their counts.

“At the administrative level, we’re still in the exploratory stage,” Smith said.

More News

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Letter: Some ways to stop all the killings

Comments

Crime

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

Education

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Local Events

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Education

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council

Education

Catawba to induct six into Blue Masque Hall of Fame

Education

Cavs After Hours: A new tutoring space at North Rowan

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Salisbury Police: Toyota Prius is most popular target for catalytic converter thieves

News

Salisbury City Council will vote on whether to exempt Goodwill developer from setback requirements

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office holding fundraiser for deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Nation/World

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Nation/World

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

News

NC Senate maneuvers again to keep public records bill alive

News

NC road-building costs could scale back long-term projects

Coronavirus

State reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County, 18 this week

Crime

Man jailed after fleeing to California, returning to Kannapolis

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry officials will request correction to 2020 Census count

Local

Salisbury city manager describes short-term solutions for firefighter pay concerns

Education

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

Local

Spencer town hall project at Park Plaza moving along

Nation/World

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

Nation/World

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

Nation/World

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

Nation/World

China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change