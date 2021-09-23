expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren calls this season "unique," and he adds, "As far as I can tell, it'd be hard to have another year like this." (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

ACC age gap: Super seniors, early enrollees create challenges for football teams

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Clemson linebacker James Skalski sees nothing odd about staying in college, no matter how many seasons he’s been with the Tigers.

Skalski, 23, is among the group of sixth-year “Super Seniors,” who have taken advantage of redshirt rules — and the NCAA allowing athletes to extend their eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year — to continue their athletic college careers, in some cases, well beyond graduation.

“Yes, some guys were in high school and, yes, (Clemson freshman) Jeremiah Trotter was 13 when I took my first snap,” Skalski said. “That stat is weird to me.”

It’s a twist for Power Five leagues, including Atlantic Coast Conference programs. ACC schools have players ranging from their mid-20s to top-prospect teenagers — some who gave up part of their final high school years to get an early jump on college careers.

“It’s unique,” North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said. “And as far as I can tell, it’d be hard to have another year like this.”

Such an age spread can be a blessing or a curse. Newcomers have instant mentors who can lead them to success — or those who expected to play can become despondent and dent team chemistry.

“Locker rooms,” CBS Sports analyst Kevin Carter said, “are a den of wolves.”

Carter was an All-American defensive lineman at Florida in the early 1990s who played 14 seasons in the NFL. He understands the appeal for older college players accustomed to vital roles wanting to continue.

The problems, Carter said, arise with rising sophomores or juniors who have already worked and sweated three or four years awaiting their shot, but instead find themselves back on the bench.
“There are adverse affects on the team,” he said.

Virginia offensive lineman Ryan Nelson, in his fifth year, understands how intimidating this season’s new normal is.

“You see certain guys on the team and they’ve been starting games in college football since dude was a freshman in high school, or in middle school,” he said. “Crazy to think about.”

Coaches have expanded efforts to ensure harmony despite the gap.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, like most head coaches, uses a leadership council of trusted, usually older players, to take the temperature of his team and maintain camaraderie.

He said there’s a leader on the council from each position group “in charge of making sure everything sticks together.”

North Carolina coach Mack Brown said flatly, “We have a real divide between old and young.”

Frustrations rise among young players, he said, who often come in with swagger and high school clippings about how good they’ll be in college. Then comes training camp, endless film study and college classes.

Brown has told his older players to treat younger teammates like their brothers and “even better than they were treated” when they started school.

Doeren, the Wolfpack coach, said he’s got to keep preaching the program’s tenets as if everyone in his meeting room is 17.

“I think you have to talk down to the youngest guy in the room all the time,” he said.

Wolfpack offensive lineman Tyrone Riley first arrived on campus — and redshirted — in 2015.

Injuries cost him the 2016 and 2017 seasons and he made his first college start in 2018. Three years later, Riley has returned for his seventh season.

“It’s hard not to laugh a little at the new guys who are acting like they are going to die during practice,” Riley told The Fayetteville Observer in May. “When you’ve been here as long as me, it all becomes routine.”

At Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney and his staff rely on the culture they’ve built to help them win six straight ACC titles and make annual College Football Playoff appearances. Older players, defensive coordinator Brent Venables said, understand their responsibility to the younger generation.

It’s helped with the quick maturation of Clemson starting safety Andrew Mukuba, an 18-year-old who enrolled in January.

Mukuba immediately sought out starter Nolan Turner, a “Super Senior” who’ll turn 24 before season’s end, to learn absolutely everything on succeeding in college.

Mukuba, Turner recalled, would sit next to him at film study and work alongside him at practices to improve.

“I knew that’s what I had to do to help the team,” Mukuba, from Austin, Texas, who is starting next to Turner.

North Carolina State’s Doeren accepts some older players may tune him out sometimes after hearing the same speeches for several years. It’s the only way, he said, to build a winning program.

“I know there’s monotony in that,” Doeren said, “but I promise you in NFL locker rooms there’s 38-year-old guys hearing the same messages we’re talking about.”

___

AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard, Will Graves and Hank Kurz contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

More News

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Letter: Some ways to stop all the killings

Comments

Crime

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

Education

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Local Events

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Education

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council

Education

Catawba to induct six into Blue Masque Hall of Fame

Education

Cavs After Hours: A new tutoring space at North Rowan

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Salisbury Police: Toyota Prius is most popular target for catalytic converter thieves

News

Salisbury City Council will vote on whether to exempt Goodwill developer from setback requirements

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office holding fundraiser for deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Nation/World

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Nation/World

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

News

NC Senate maneuvers again to keep public records bill alive

News

NC road-building costs could scale back long-term projects

Coronavirus

State reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County, 18 this week

Crime

Man jailed after fleeing to California, returning to Kannapolis

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry officials will request correction to 2020 Census count

Local

Salisbury city manager describes short-term solutions for firefighter pay concerns

Education

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

Local

Spencer town hall project at Park Plaza moving along

Nation/World

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

Nation/World

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

Nation/World

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

Nation/World

China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change