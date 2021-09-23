Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council

SALISBURY — Knox Middle School teacher and 2020-2021 Rowan-Salisbury Schools Teacher of the Year Sally Schultz was recently named to the new North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Teacher Leadership Council.

Schultz was invited by N.C. Superintendent Catherine Truitt to be a part of the new council, which will be an opportunity to engage with other teacher leaders, provide input and feedback on initiatives that affect education and explore how educators are leading in the state.

Schultz was selected because of her recognition as an educational leader. Her participation in this council allows her the opportunity to represent her students, colleagues, school and community. Moreover, as a council member, she will have opportunities both virtually and in person to contribute to meaningful discussions and activities about educational issues.

“The Rowan-Salisbury School System is excited Sally Schultz will be helping to transform public education through this

extraordinary opportunity,” Superintendent Tony Watlington said.

RCCC students work with campers at Wings of Eagles Ranch

SALISBURY – Students in the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College occupational therapy assistant program worked with campers at Wings of Eagles Ranch in Concord this summer as part of a clinical fieldwork rotation. The nonprofit ranch’s Adventure II camp serves children and teens with special needs, as well as typically developing campers.

Students assisted campers with activities such as horseback riding, ziplining, canoeing, climbing, and arts and crafts. As camp counselors, they were paired one-on-one with campers with a variety of special needs, including autism, cerebral palsy and spina bifida.

“Having the Rowan-Cabarrus OTA students here was beneficial to both the campers and the Ranch. We rely solely on volunteers to support our summer camps,” said Christine Cronin, founder and executive director of Wings of Eagles. “For the students, the camp provided the opportunity to work with a variety of medical issues.”

The students were able to apply the information and skills learned in the classroom to this non-traditional fieldwork experience assisting individuals with an array of disabilities, and some said they were inspired to continue volunteering at Wings of Eagles and similar community settings.

“My favorite part was education and training in therapeutic horseback riding, as well as the high ropes,” said student Crystal McNeely. “Watching the children overcome obstacles that scared them, or they lacked confidence in, was very rewarding.”

OTA students participating in the camp experience along with McNeely and Auayang were Dana Barnhardt, Anna Humphrey, Rachael Jordan, Ashlynn McDonald, Catherine Neblett and Ashley Purser.

Rowan-Cabarrus and Wings of Eagles hope to continue the partnership to offer more opportunities for students to perform fieldwork with the non-profit agency.

Students typically complete fieldwork in community settings, including traditional sites such as outpatient clinics, home health, acute care, inpatient rehabilitation, skilled nursing facilities, independent living centers and schools, and non-traditional sites such as pediatric day camps, programs for individuals who are homeless, drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers, specialty schools, day programs for older adults, and programs for individuals with brain injury.