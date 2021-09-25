High school football: Scores

Apex Middle Creek 37, Green Level 20

Asheville 49, Asheville Erwin 14

Asheville Reynolds 61, Enka 0

Belmont South Point 42, Gastonia Huss 7

Burlington Williams 28, Orange 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 52, Rosman 13

Cary Panther Creek 30, Morrisville Green Hope 3

Central Davidson 34, Oxford Webb 6

Chocowinity Southside 44, Goldsboro Rosewood 7

Claremont Bunker Hill 40, West Caldwell 0

Cornelius Hough 16, Chambers 10

Croatan 62, East Carteret 6

Currituck County 27, Camden County 26

David Crockett, Tenn. 28, Canton Pisgah 14

East Bend Forbush 48, West Wilkes 3

East Duplin 31, Kinston 27

East Forsyth 59, Davie County 21

East Gaston 50, Cherryville 14

Eastern Alamance 41, Western Alamance 20

Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Edenton Holmes 13

Farmville Central 27, Riverside Martin 20

Fayetteville Britt 27, Lumberton 7

Fayetteville Pine Forest 60, Western Harnett 6

Fayetteville Seventy-First 34, Gray’s Creek 0

Forest City Chase 47, McDowell County 14

Greensboro Dudley 55, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Havelock 34, Southern Durham 2

Hertford County 48, Pasquotank County 0

Hickory Grove Christian 48, South Wake 12

High Point Christian Academy 40, Covenant Day School 6

Huntersville Hopewell 39, Charlotte Mallard Creek 0

Jacksonville 29, New Bern 28

John Paul II Catholic 18, Cary Christian 6

Jones County 14, East Columbus 13

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27, Manteo 8

Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 0

Knightdale 33, Cape Fear 13

Lake Norman 14, Kannapolis Brown 13

Lake Norman Charter 45, Asheville Christian 8

Lasker Northeast def. Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston, forfeit

Lee County 34, Hoke County 6

Matthews Weddington 28, Charlotte Olympic 0

Mitchell County 55, Swannanoa Owen 27

Monroe Parkwood 50, Buford, S.C. 21

Morganton Patton 26, Madison County 13

Mount Airy 48, South Stokes 6

Nash Central 15, Franklinton 14

Newton Grove Midway 33, Richlands 13

North Lincoln 21, Hickory 6

Northampton County 62, North Edgecombe 21

Northern Nash 41, Bunn 14

Northwest Cabarrus 33, East Rowan 7

Pender County 62, Salemburg Lakewood 6

Raleigh Ravenscroft 41, North Wake Christian 6

Randleman 20, Montgomery Central 14, OT

Salisbury 69, West Davidson 6

Shelby 55, Mooresboro Jefferson 7

South Brunswick 6, New Hanover County 3

SouthWest Edgecombe 61, Greene Central 20

Southern Alamance 22, Wendell Corinth Holders 7

Southern Nash 56, Roanoke Rapids 14

Southwest Onslow 41, North Lenoir 20

Southwestern Randolph 17, Asheboro 7

Tarboro 48, Bertie County 0

Thomasville Ledford 35, Clinton 18

Warsaw Kenan 40, South Columbus 0

Wayne Christian 58, Pungo Christian 0

Waynesville Tuscola 21, Franklin 17

West Bladen 14, Fairmont 12

West Craven 26, Washington 7

West Rowan 55, South Rowan 16

Wilmington Hoggard 28, Topsail 7

Winston-Salem Carver 28, Kernersville McGuinness 7

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41, Winston-Salem Reynolds 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clinton vs. Red Springs, ppd.

Fayetteville Sanford vs. Erwin Triton, ppd.

Fayetteville Smith vs. Spring Lake Overhills, ppd.

Newton Grove Midway vs. St. Pauls, ppd.

Pembroke Swett vs. Cape Fear, ppd.

Southern Wayne vs. West Johnston, ppd.

Union Hurricanes vs. Murphy, ccd.

