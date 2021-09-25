High school football: Scores
Apex Middle Creek 37, Green Level 20
Asheville 49, Asheville Erwin 14
Asheville Reynolds 61, Enka 0
Belmont South Point 42, Gastonia Huss 7
Burlington Williams 28, Orange 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 52, Rosman 13
Cary Panther Creek 30, Morrisville Green Hope 3
Central Davidson 34, Oxford Webb 6
Chocowinity Southside 44, Goldsboro Rosewood 7
Claremont Bunker Hill 40, West Caldwell 0
Cornelius Hough 16, Chambers 10
Croatan 62, East Carteret 6
Currituck County 27, Camden County 26
David Crockett, Tenn. 28, Canton Pisgah 14
East Bend Forbush 48, West Wilkes 3
East Duplin 31, Kinston 27
East Forsyth 59, Davie County 21
East Gaston 50, Cherryville 14
Eastern Alamance 41, Western Alamance 20
Elizabeth City Northeastern 38, Edenton Holmes 13
Farmville Central 27, Riverside Martin 20
Fayetteville Britt 27, Lumberton 7
Fayetteville Pine Forest 60, Western Harnett 6
Fayetteville Seventy-First 34, Gray’s Creek 0
Forest City Chase 47, McDowell County 14
Greensboro Dudley 55, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Havelock 34, Southern Durham 2
Hertford County 48, Pasquotank County 0
Hickory Grove Christian 48, South Wake 12
High Point Christian Academy 40, Covenant Day School 6
Huntersville Hopewell 39, Charlotte Mallard Creek 0
Jacksonville 29, New Bern 28
John Paul II Catholic 18, Cary Christian 6
Jones County 14, East Columbus 13
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27, Manteo 8
Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 0
Knightdale 33, Cape Fear 13
Lake Norman 14, Kannapolis Brown 13
Lake Norman Charter 45, Asheville Christian 8
Lasker Northeast def. Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston, forfeit
Lee County 34, Hoke County 6
Matthews Weddington 28, Charlotte Olympic 0
Mitchell County 55, Swannanoa Owen 27
Monroe Parkwood 50, Buford, S.C. 21
Morganton Patton 26, Madison County 13
Mount Airy 48, South Stokes 6
Nash Central 15, Franklinton 14
Newton Grove Midway 33, Richlands 13
North Lincoln 21, Hickory 6
Northampton County 62, North Edgecombe 21
Northern Nash 41, Bunn 14
Northwest Cabarrus 33, East Rowan 7
Pender County 62, Salemburg Lakewood 6
Raleigh Ravenscroft 41, North Wake Christian 6
Randleman 20, Montgomery Central 14, OT
Salisbury 69, West Davidson 6
Shelby 55, Mooresboro Jefferson 7
South Brunswick 6, New Hanover County 3
SouthWest Edgecombe 61, Greene Central 20
Southern Alamance 22, Wendell Corinth Holders 7
Southern Nash 56, Roanoke Rapids 14
Southwest Onslow 41, North Lenoir 20
Southwestern Randolph 17, Asheboro 7
Tarboro 48, Bertie County 0
Thomasville Ledford 35, Clinton 18
Warsaw Kenan 40, South Columbus 0
Wayne Christian 58, Pungo Christian 0
Waynesville Tuscola 21, Franklin 17
West Bladen 14, Fairmont 12
West Craven 26, Washington 7
West Rowan 55, South Rowan 16
Wilmington Hoggard 28, Topsail 7
Winston-Salem Carver 28, Kernersville McGuinness 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41, Winston-Salem Reynolds 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clinton vs. Red Springs, ppd.
Fayetteville Sanford vs. Erwin Triton, ppd.
Fayetteville Smith vs. Spring Lake Overhills, ppd.
Newton Grove Midway vs. St. Pauls, ppd.
Pembroke Swett vs. Cape Fear, ppd.
Southern Wayne vs. West Johnston, ppd.
Union Hurricanes vs. Murphy, ccd.
___
