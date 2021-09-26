expand
September 26, 2021

2022 Rowan Master Gardener Class now accepting applications

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

By Amy-Lynn Albertson
North Carolina Extension

Do you enjoy gardening, but want to know more? Have you moved to North Carolina and don’t know what to plant? Or do you have a passion for helping the community? If any of those match you, then the 2022 Extension Master Gardener class may be for you.

The Rowan County Cooperative Extension office is now accepting applications for the 2022 Extension Master Gardener course. This is a 17-week course that teaches a variety of gardening subjects from organics to natives. It is a great way to learn more about your area and how to garden properly. The course is great for newcomers and native residents so they can learn about soils and picking the right plant for the right place.

The course is $160, which includes a manual, fees to the state, name tag, guest lecturers, materials and two field trips.

Classes will be held every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. starting Jan. 26 and ending May 18. If you are interested in the program, but have a few questions, there will be an informational session at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Rowan Cooperative Extension office, 2727 Old Concord Road, Salisbury. Please register at go.ncsu.edu/mginformationclass.

If you would like more information on becoming an Extension Master Gardener, would like an application or register for the informational session contact the Rowan County Extension Office at 704-216-8970.

Amy-Lynn Albertson is director of the Rowan County Extension.

