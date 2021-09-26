expand
Ad Spot

September 26, 2021

The Braves won in the 10th inning Saturday night.

Braves’ victory in 10th inning eliminates Padres

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead double with one out in the 10th inning for his fourth RBI, and the Atlanta Braves won 10-8 on Saturday night to keep their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East while eliminating the San Diego Padres from playoff contention.

The Padres were one out from a win in regulation when Eddie Rosario hit a tying single off major league saves leader Mark Melancon, who was trying for his 39th.

Soler, who hit a three-run homer in the sixth, then helped seal the biggest collapse in Padres history with his hit off Daniel Hudson (5-3). Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly.

San Diego, led by superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado and with a payroll of more than $170 million, had a one-game lead for the second NL wild card on Sept. 9 but then went into a devastating free-fall that cost the Padres a second consecutive postseason appearance.

Richard Rodriguez (5-4) pitched the ninth and Will Smith worked a perfect 10th for his 34th save.

Machado hit a grand slam in a game that had some big swings, and Adam Frazier and Eric Hosmer also homered for the Padres. Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead single in the sixth.

Machado’s slam with two outs in the fifth gave the Padres a 7-3 lead. It was his 12th career grand slam and the Padres’ seventh this season. Machado has 27 homers.

The Braves came right back and tied it in the sixth when pinch-hitter Joc Pederson delivered an RBI double and Soler hit a three-run homer, all off Nabil Crismatt. It was Soler’s 25th.

Caratini then regained the lead for the Padres with a single against Chris Martin.

All three Padres homers were off Huascar Ynoa. Frazier hit a leadoff homer, his fifth, and Hosmer homered leading off the second, his 12th. Starting pitcher Vince Velasquez added an RBI groundout in the second.

The Braves tied it at 3 after consecutive RBI singles by Albies and Austin Riley in the third and an RBI single by Riley in the fifth.

Velasquez went three innings, allowing three runs, two earned, and three hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Ynoa allowed seven runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, struck out six and walked none.

UP NEXT

The Braves hadn’t announced a starter for today’s series wrapup. RHP Joe Musgrove (11-9, 3.15 ERA) will start for the Padres in their home finale.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More News

Hawkins – Speas

Bradley 50th Anniversary

Crowd converges on Salisbury for state pickleball tournament

After another court ruling against voter ID, local lawmakers say they’re committed to the idea

Comments

Local

Crowd converges on Salisbury for state pickleball tournament

News

After another court ruling against voter ID, local lawmakers say they’re committed to the idea

Local

Rowan County Fair back in full force with rides, livestock, vendors

Coronavirus

With COVID statistics still concerning, local health experts weigh in on the safety of gatherings

Business

Couple hopes to create a unique destination with nostalgic arcade, upscale cocktail bar

Books

Rowan Public Library offers online resources for skill building

Business

Rowan County YMCA will provide $75 vouchers for health care plan members

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber wraps up recruitment campaign

Faith

Faith Briefs: St. Luke’s Episcopal bids farewell to music director

Local

Salisbury resident Nalini Joseph named to NC chief justice’s new task force

High School

Sports obituary: Former South Legion, West baseball coach Wright was a builder

Education

RSS school board to receive update on pay study

Education

Catawba College’s first choral concert is Oct.3

Nation/World

Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Nation/World

COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers

Nation/World

Sheriff’s office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak derailment

High School

West smashes South 55-16

Nation/World

Biden says $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan has hit ‘stalemate’

Crime

Court rules sex offenders can be monitored perpetually; General Assembly law limits tracking to 10 years

Crime

R. Kelly fate in jury’s hands at sex trafficking trial

High School

High school football: Hornets romp; North loses key road game

News

Supporters of man freed from prison seek Cooper pardon

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 death toll tops 40 for September

College

Catawba-Wingate football game canceled