September 26, 2021

Hawkins – Speas

Published 4:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

Mariah Danielle Hawkins and Erik Olen Speas were united in marriage on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Virginia Highland Farms in Woolwine, Va. The 3 p.m. ceremony was followed by a reception.
Serving as maid of honor was Samantha Upright of Statesville and bridesmaids included Olivia Kluttz of Salisbury and Hannah Patton of Faith.
Serving as best man was Mark Mooneyhan of Charlotte and groomsmen included Ray Knight, Travis Ketchum of California, and Robert Lattuca of Charlotte.
Mariah is the daughter of Cathy Kirkman Hawkins of Landis and the granddaughter of the late Clyde and Mary Moss Kirkman and the late Bobby and Frances Bostian Hawkins. She is a 2013 graduate of Jesse C. Carson High School. She is employed as a Veterinary Assistant at Spay/Neuter Charlotte NOW Stand For Animals Veterinary Clinic.
The groom is the son of Jody and Lisa Speas of Woolwine, Va. He is a 2007 graduate of Porter Ridge High School. He is employed at Bestco, Inc. in Mooresville.
The couple will honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico and they will reside in Charlotte.

