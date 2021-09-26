Rowan County YMCA will provide $75 vouchers for health care plan members

expand
September 26, 2021

The Hurley YMCA will provide $75 vouchers for health care plan members.

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

SALISBURY — North Carolina YMCAs are partnering with UnitedHealthcare of NC and Carolina Complete Health to provide Medicaid members age 6 to 18 with $75 vouchers to use at YMCAs. 

Both health plans are providing their members with the service to support total health.

“We are excited to team up with UnitedHealthcare and Carolina Complete Health to improve the health of young people in Rowan and Cabarrus counties,” said Richard Reinholz, J.F. Hurley YMCA regional executive director.  “Generations of North Carolina families have trusted the Y to nurture, encourage and empower kids to be their best. This partnership gives us the opportunity to engage more youth in programs that help them grow and thrive.”

How to get the $75 YMCA value-added service:

  • Parents or guardians of UnitedHealthcare members may call 1-800-349-1855 (Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.). Once authorized, UnitedHealthcare members can bring their member ID to the Y to register for their $75 package. 
  • Parents or guardians of Carolina Complete Health members can request a $75 voucher on the website at carolinacompletehealth.com/vas.  They may also call 1-833-552-3876 (Monday through Saturday, 7 am-6 pm).  Members will receive a voucher in the mail that can be presented at any participating YMCA.  

The vouchers are non-transferable, are not redeemable for cash and expire a year after date of issue from the insurer. Eligible youth may receive one voucher per year. 

The Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA offers several programs including swim lessons, youth sports and teen memberships.

If the cost for the YMCA program is more than $75, the member may be responsible for paying the balance.  The Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA offers subsidies/scholarships for some programs if the $75 doesn’t cover the full amount. You can get more information about the YMCA programs by visiting the website at www.rocabymca.org.

