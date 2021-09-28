expand
September 28, 2021

Area athletes update: More records for Reynolds; big game for Wilson

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

From staff reports
Area athletes update …
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Record-setting Charlotte 49ers senior quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie County) has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the 42-39 win over Middle Tennessee on Friday.
Reynolds threw for 339 yards and accounted for five touchdowns to lead the 49ers to victory in their C-USA opener.
Reynolds threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers and scored the decisive TD on a 1-yard run with four minutes remaining.
With four TD passes, Reynolds surpassed Matt Johnson as Charlotte’s all-time leader in career passing TDs.
Reynolds has thrown for 45 TDs in his career.
Reynolds now has 5,966 career yards, 34 shy of becoming the 49ers’ first 6,000-yard passer.
•••
Malcolm Wilson (North Rowan) had 20 carries for 93 yards, all in the second half, in Barton’s 45-7 romp at Limestone on Saturday.
Wilson is the backup to Jordan Terrell, the leading rusher in Division II.
Gabe Hinceman (East Rowan) had one catch for 5 yards for Barton.
•••
Jabril Norman (Salisbury) had two tackles for Mars Hill in a 31-16 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.
Norman has 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks in four games.
•••
Zae Clay (Salisbury) had three tackles for the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday in 63-14 win against Southeastern. Cumberlands has routed its first three opponents.
•••
J.C. Smith’s Tsion Delaney (North Rowan) had one tackle in Saturday’s loss to Virginia Union, He had five tackles and his first college sack the previous week against Bluefield State.
•••
Zeek Biggers (West Rowan) made two tackles for Georgia Tech in the loss to Clemson and got more playing time in Saturday’s win against UNC.
•••
Kortez Weeks (West Rowan) had 6 catches for 66 yards and one TD for Elon in  34-31 loss to William & Mary. One of Weeks’ catches was a 17-yard touchdown.
•••
Devin Turner (West Rowan) had a team-high nine tackles for St. Andrews and blocked a PAT in 50-15 loss to Lindsey Wilson.
 •••
JaVon Lofton (West Rowan) had a forced fumble and a tackle for a 7-yard loss for the Cougars in a 47-10 win against Maryville.
•••
Jonny Hassard (West Rowan) started on the offensive line for UMass in Saturday’s loss to Coastal Carolina.
•••
Ben Caldwell (North Rowan) played on the offensive line for Fayetteville State in Saturday’s win against Virginia Union. Jacob Young (North Rowan) kicked two PATs for the Broncos and punted six times for a 33.5-yard average.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lindsay Elmore (Carson) had five kills, two aces and two blocks as Queens swept Coker on Saturday. KK Dowling (West Rowan) had a kill to close out the match.
Queens plays at Catawba on Wednesday.
•••
Nancy Gamewell (Carson) had a kill and three aces as William Peace swept Mary Baldwin on Saturday.
•••
Braelyn Faust (West Rowan) had nine kills and two blocks for Lenoir-Rhyne in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Limestone.
•••
Anna Rymer (South Rowan) had eight kills, five digs and three blocks in 3-1 loss to Washington & Lee and five kills in a 3-0 loss to Bridgewater.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
High Point’s Charlie Barr shot 75-76 on Monday in the first two rounds of the Badger Invitational.
•••
UNC Greensboro’s Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) shot 71-70 — 141 (1-over) in the Old Town Collegiate in Winston-Salem and is tied for 48th.
Lyerly made five birdies.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mary Sobataka (West Rowan) has transferred to UNC Wilmington from Coastal Carolina.
•••
Ellen Yang (Salisbury) is competing for UNC’s club team.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Owen White (Carson) pitched five innings and was the winner in Down East’s 9-3 playoff win against Charleston on Saturday.
Charleston took the league championship with a 9-2 win against Down East on Sunday.
White finished the season 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts and 12 walks in 35 inning

