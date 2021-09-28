Area athletes update: More records for Reynolds; big game for Wilson

From staff reports

Area athletes update …

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Record-setting Charlotte 49ers senior quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie County) has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week following his performance in the 42-39 win over Middle Tennessee on Friday.

Reynolds threw for 339 yards and accounted for five touchdowns to lead the 49ers to victory in their C-USA opener.

Reynolds threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers and scored the decisive TD on a 1-yard run with four minutes remaining.

With four TD passes, Reynolds surpassed Matt Johnson as Charlotte’s all-time leader in career passing TDs.

Reynolds has thrown for 45 TDs in his career.

Reynolds now has 5,966 career yards, 34 shy of becoming the 49ers’ first 6,000-yard passer.

•••

Malcolm Wilson (North Rowan) had 20 carries for 93 yards, all in the second half, in Barton’s 45-7 romp at Limestone on Saturday.

Wilson is the backup to Jordan Terrell, the leading rusher in Division II.

Gabe Hinceman (East Rowan) had one catch for 5 yards for Barton.

•••

Jabril Norman (Salisbury) had two tackles for Mars Hill in a 31-16 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.

Norman has 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks in four games.

•••

Zae Clay (Salisbury) had three tackles for the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday in 63-14 win against Southeastern. Cumberlands has routed its first three opponents.

•••

J.C. Smith’s Tsion Delaney (North Rowan) had one tackle in Saturday’s loss to Virginia Union, He had five tackles and his first college sack the previous week against Bluefield State.

•••

Zeek Biggers (West Rowan) made two tackles for Georgia Tech in the loss to Clemson and got more playing time in Saturday’s win against UNC.

•••