Area Sports Briefs: Big play by Hargrave

From staff reports

Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) had a sack of Dak Prescott and forced a fumble that created an early TD for the Philadelphia Eagles in Monday night’s game against Dallas.

It was Hargrave’s third sack of the young season and helped the Eagles tie the game at 7-all, although the Cowboys went on to win 41-21.

Bowling

ARLINGTON, Texas — South Rowan graduate Tracy Bradshaw Calfee has been selected by the United States Bowling Congress National Selection Committee to bowl in the IBF Masters World Championships.

Bradshaw is one of four women who will represent the USA. The event will take place on November at the Dubai International Bowling Center in United Arab Emirates

Bradshaw, 52, now lives in Flat Rock, N.C., in Henderson County.

She competed in track and field and basketball at South Rowan and started bowling when she was 8 years old.

She didn’t bowl during her college years and while she was in military service, but she’s been bowling in leagues since 1998.

She was the state’s female bowler of the year for 2020-21.

HS girls tennis

Salisbury beat East Davidson 9-0 in a Central Carolina Conference match on Monday.

The Hornets (13-0) got singles wins from Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson and Kate Burton and Ellison Frick and Emily Frick won by default.

Wymbs/Campion and Burton/Emily Frick won in doubles and East Davidson defaulted at No. 3 doubles.

HS volleyball

Chatham Central defeated Salisbury 25-19, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-21 on Monday in a non-conference match.

Brooke Cunningham had 18 kills. Ashley Yang had 30 assists and 12 digs for the Hornets (7-6). Ava Morris had 14 kills. Grace Blackwell had nine digs. Katie Peeler had eight digs. Kendall Colwell had five digs. Riley Peltz had six kills and five digs.

•••

West Rowan beat Lake Norman 25-21,25-20 and 25-22 on Monday in a non-conference match.

Ashlee Ennis had 14 kills and 13 digs for the Falcons (16-2). Emma Clarke and Maia Gaeta had seven kills each. Kelcie Love had six kills and three blocks. Brooke Kennerly had 10 digs. Noe Gaeta had 31 assists and six aces.

• Lake Norman won the jayvee match 25-13 and 25-11.

Local golf

In Friday’s American Legion Golf Tournament held in memory at Gene Auten at Corbin Hills, First Flight winners were Trey Koontz, Cody Hill, Rodney Hill and Chris Diluzio.

Second Flight winners were Susan Morris, Dennis Andrade, Todd Johnson and Steven Johnson.

Third Flight winners were Jimmy Carpenter, Jeff James, Noah Norflesh and DeWayne Gillespie.

Closest to the pin winners were David Roueche (No. 2), Kip Honeycutt (N0. 5), Jim Wyatt (No. 13) and Lewis Mack (No. 16).

Susan Wydner won the longest putt hole (No. 9).

•••

The McCanless Couples played on Sunday with great weather and great competition.

The team of Azalee & David Huneycutt and Mary & Gene Seaford and the team of Lenny Maseuli, Ellen Full, Sheryl Johnson, Allen Terry and Susan Wydner tied for first place.

The scorecard playoff also ended in a tie.

P-Daber had longest putt and closest to the pin.

•••

John McCoy, a Salisbury Academy student, qualified for the regional competition in Drive Chip Putt and competed at Quail Hollow on Saturday.

He didn’t win at Quail Hollow, but he won the Drive portion of the competition.

•••

Dennis Brunelle aced the No. 6 hole at Warrior during Saturday morning’s “Dogfight.”

It was the eighth career ace for Brunelle.

•••

Bob Correll got his first career hole-in-one on No. 6 at Warrior on Friday.

Correll used a 7-iron. Witnessing the shot were Dean Harwood, George Daniels and Paul Kitchin.

Catawba athletics

Hannah Dunn had a hat trick by halftime as Catawba’s women’s soccer team routed Carson-Newman 7-0 on Saturday night.

Sydney Jimmo scored twice.

Catawba (6-0-1, 2-0) beat its South Atlantic Conference rival for the first time since 2014.

Catawba hosts Wingate on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

•••

Catawba’s volleyball team rolled against Coker on Friday, but was swept at Wingate on Saturday.

Catawba hosts Queens in a South Atlantic Conference match on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

•••

Catawba’s men’s soccer team lost 2-1 Saturday at Carson-Newman, the first loss for the Indians (4-1-2, 0-1-1).

Tom Savigar scored for the Indians.

Catawba host Wingate on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

SAC football

The South Atlantic Conference players of the week are UVA Wise running back Jaevon Gillespie, Newberry punter Gibson Marsh and Lenoir-Rhyne defensive tackle Dan Louba, who starred at Hickory Ridge High.