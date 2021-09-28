expand
September 28, 2021

Corriher Grange shines at state convention

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Corriher Grange members attended the N.C. State Grange annual session in Charlotte Sept. 9-13. 

Grangers visited the Billy Graham Library on Friday morning. During the afternoon, statewide awards were presented. 

Corriher Grange nominees and winners included: Granger of the Year Kenneth Corriher; Family of the Year Lonnie and Julie Hoffner; Farm of the Year Barnhardt Farms, LLC; Teacher of the Year Dora Greene; Firefighter of the Year Frank Greene; Fire Department of the Year Atwell Fire Department. 

Attendees at the awards session included Kenneth Corriher and his children, Anita Howell and Doug Corriher; Lonnie and Julie Hoffner; Carrie and Adam Barnhardt and children, Tucker and Macie; and Frank Greene.  

Kathy Irvin won second place in nut pie and Jonas Greene won second place in pencil/pen/ink in the youth category. 

On Saturday afternoon, Corriher Grange members were elected to state offices. Election results included: David Allen, vice president; Bobbie Dellinger, program director; Crystal Allen, lady assistant steward; Philip Duncan, greeter; and Vinnie Duncan, board of directors.  

Corriher members attending the session included: David and Crystal Allen; Clement and Lenora Bost; Bobbie and Jimmy Dellinger; Vinnie and Philip Duncan; Katie Greene; John Karriker; and Jan Williams. 

Corriher Grange is located in Rowan County at 1585 Corriher Grange Road, Mooresville. 

The Grange is a grassroots, community service, family organization with a special interest in agriculture and designed to help meet the needs of people, young and old, through a cooperative effort with government and other organizations that also seek the greater good for the greatest number. Visit www.ncgrange.com for more information.  

