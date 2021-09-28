expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2021

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

By Mark Wineka

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

SALISBURY — The October issue of Salisbury the Magazine, a publication of the Salisbury Post, has reached subscribers and is now available at its normal distribution spots elsewhere in Rowan County.

Current and past issues of the magazine also can be secured at the Salisbury Post headquarters, 131 W. Innes St.

The October cover, a bird’s-eye view of the Bell Tower and the steeple of present-day First Presbyterian Church, symbolizes some of the history of First Presbyterian, which is celebrating its 200-year connection to God and community in 2021.

Contributing writer Susan Shinn Turner visits with members and pastors as part of her stories on the church’s bicentennial year.

Elsewhere, staff writer Carl Blankenship spends time with Dave Johnson, an Air Force veteran whose life after the military has taken in many pursuits — construction, landscaping raising therapy animals and serving as a one-man litter patrol in the area of South Main Street and Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Contributing writer David Freeze offers an inside look at one of college basketball’s longest tenured and winningest coaches, Bob McKillop of Davidson. McKillop’s Wildcats happen to be the closest Division I program to Rowan County and they have their share of local fans and alumni.

With Historic Salisbury Foundation’s OctoberTour coming up, the magazine drops by the “Rock House” at 225 S. Fulton St. This 1913 house, owned by Michael and Katie Donahue Jones, will be one of the tour stops Oct. 9-10.

October also is associated with things that go bump in the night, and contributors Karen C. Lilly-Bowyer and Tracy Bailey write about the partnership between Historic Salisbury Foundation and The Ghost Guild, based in Raleigh.

The October edition conducts a quick Q&A with poet/artist Shane Manier, who  is the current artist-in-residence at Center for Faith and the Arts.

In Bookish, Alissa Redmond delves into the haunting tales of author Shirley Jackson.

David Correll provides the Through the Lens photograph, and Barrie Kirby did the art for Salisbury’s the Place.

In addition, look for an October events calendar and Scene photos from Bread Riot’s event at New Sarum Brewing, Rowan Museum’s Sunset Serenades, “Mr. Robert Day” at Rowan Public Library, and the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s “Having Fun in ’21” campaign kickoff.

Most of the October feature stories showcase the photography of Jon Lakey and Sean Meyers.

Salisbury the Magazine publishes nine times a year. Writers, photographers and designers are now putting the finishing touches on the Holiday issue, which should reach subscribers toward the end of October and be distributed elsewhere in Rowan County a week or so later.

To advertise or subscribe to Salisbury the Magazine, call 704-797-POST or go to www.SalisburyThe Magazine.com.

— Mark Wineka, editor, Salisbury the Magazine

More News

Area Sports Briefs: Big play by Hargrave

RSS Board of Education appoints Marsh to fill vacant seat

Planning Board considers controversial Gold Hill solar project

High school baseball: South’s Kepley commits to Liberty

Comments

Education

RSS Board of Education appoints Marsh to fill vacant seat

Gold Hill

Planning Board considers controversial Gold Hill solar project

High School

High school baseball: South’s Kepley commits to Liberty

Local

Insurance commissioner presents checks to Rowan County volunteer fire departments

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

News

Novant Health fires more than 175 for not getting vaccinated

News

Cooper vetoes GOP bill that sought to weaken AG’s powers

Nation/World

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Nation/World

California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

Nation/World

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools extends mask mandate through Oct. 25

Coronavirus

State data show majority of Rowan County residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Crime

Salisbury Police confirm seized rifle was used in 7-year-old A’yanna Allen’s murder

Ask Us

Ask Us: How will city of Salisbury spend American Rescue Plan funds?

Nation/World

Pelosi vows to pass $1T bill, move ahead on larger measure

Nation/World

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties, child abuse

Local

Day Out With Thomas returns to Transportation Museum

Local

Crowd converges on Salisbury for state pickleball tournament

News

After another court ruling against it, what’s next for voter ID in NC?

Local

Rowan County Fair back in full force with rides, livestock, vendors

Coronavirus

With COVID statistics still concerning, local health experts weigh in on the safety of gatherings

Business

Couple hopes to create a unique destination with nostalgic arcade, upscale cocktail bar

Books

Rowan Public Library offers online resources for skill building