expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2021

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says ‘fitting the pieces together’ will be key for the Hurricanes. (AP File Photo/Steven Senne)

Hurricanes hope changes lead to another playoff run

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021

By Aaron Beard

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH — The past three seasons have seen the Carolina Hurricanes end a long postseason drought, become an every-year playoff team and win their first division championship in 15 years.

They figured they needed changes to accomplish even more.

Carolina has revamped its goaltending position and other pieces around the core led by young stars Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov along with top defenseman Jaccob Slavin for the 2021-22 season.

“We have a lot of good players,” said coach Rod Brind’Amour, last year’s Jack Adams Award winner as the NHL’s top coach. “It’s just a matter of fitting the pieces together.”

The Hurricanes’ three-year playoff run is a first for the franchise since relocating to North Carolina from Hartford, Connecticut, in 1997. They have won at least one playoff series each time — reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2019 — since ending a nine-season playoff drought.

But last year’s Central Division winner lost to reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in a five-game second-round series, the first stumble in a steadily upward recent trajectory.

Changes followed. The Hurricanes didn’t re-sign offensive-minded defenseman Dougie Hamilton or winger Brock McGinn, and traded winger Warren Foegele. They traded Alex Nedeljkovic while letting fellow netminders Petr Mrazek and James Reimer leave in free agency.

The Hurricanes signed goaltender veterans Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen. They acquired defenseman Ethan Bear from Edmonton in the Foegele deal. They took a one-year shot on defenseman Tony DeAngelo despite his multiple disciplinary issues, and signed restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi – the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2018 – away from Montreal.

“That culture is set in stone and so all the new guys coming in are coming into a team that’s well-grounded in who they are and how we play the game,” Slavin said. “They’re not necessarily playing catch-up (in preseason camp) but they’ve kind of got to jump on the ship and move forward with us as we continue to move towards sour goal.”

Some other things to know about the Hurricanes:

THE TOP LINE

The Hurricanes continued locking up their young talent by reaching an eight-year deal in August with Svechnikov, the No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018.

The 21-year-old, who was a restricted free agent, has become a fixture on Carolina’s top line with Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. Both Aho (24) and Teravainen (27) are under contract through the 2023-24 season.

RETURNING TOP DEFENSEMEN

Slavin won last year’s Lady Byng Memorial trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct while playing on the top pairing with Hamilton. Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei handled major ice time in the playoffs when Slavin was out with a lower-body injury.

IN NET

Raanta, 32, battled injuries last year with Arizona but had a .921 save percentage in 2019-20 and won 21 games with a .930 save percentage two seasons earlier. Andersen, 31, went 13-8 last year in Toronto with an .895 save percentage.

“You see all these guys how they work out, how they practice, what they do on the ice, off the ice,” Raanta said of his new teammates. “It’s just try to match that level and get to their level and bring something to the table every day.”

NEW ARRIVALS

Brind’Amour said he expected the 21-year-old Kotkaniemi would play on the wing with the Hurricanes’ center depth of Aho, Vincent Trocheck and captain Jordan Staal.

Carolina added two defensemen with offensive upside in the 24-year-old Bear and the 25-year-old DeAngelo after Hamilton signed a seven-year deal with New Jersey.

The DeAngelo signing is a one-year, $1 million gamble on a polarizing player who is one year removed from posting 15 goals and 53 points in a 68 regular-season games.

He was sent home by the New York Rangers last season following an undisclosed incident, went unclaimed by the rest of the league on waivers and had the final season of his contract bought out.

SCHEDULE WATCH

The Hurricanes open the regular season at home against the New York Islanders on Oct. 14 and close at Pittsburgh on April 29. Noteworthy stretches include playing 10 of 13 games on the road in November, playing 16 of 25 games at home after coming out of the Olympics break.

More News

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County top 400 since start of pandemic

Area sports: Catawba cancels second football game in two weeks

Guest columnists: Now is time to explore ‘new possible’ in education

Hurricanes hope changes lead to another playoff run

Comments

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County top 400 since start of pandemic

News Main

Area sports: Catawba cancels second football game in two weeks

Local

Paint shortages will likely push back inaugural ‘Paint the Pavement’ project to next spring

Elections

Political Notebook: Candidates seeking open U.S. Senate, House seats receive endorsements

Education

RSS looking for state budget to help with pay for hourly employees

Business

‘A matter of time’: Site readiness study highlights advantages of Mid-South Industrial Park

News

Cooper: I’ll seek public school spending surge in NC budget

Nation/World

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Crime

Salisbury man pleads guilty to importing opioids into Georgia through the dark web

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 28

Gold Hill

Planning Board votes against 574-acre Gold Hill solar farm after lengthy, lively meeting

Education

RSS Board of Education appoints Marsh to fill vacant seat

Gold Hill

Planning Board considers controversial Gold Hill solar project

High School

High school baseball: South’s Kepley commits to Liberty

Local

Insurance commissioner presents checks to Rowan County volunteer fire departments

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

News

Novant Health fires more than 175 for not getting vaccinated

News

Cooper vetoes GOP bill that sought to weaken AG’s powers

Nation/World

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Nation/World

California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

Nation/World

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools extends mask mandate through Oct. 25

Coronavirus

State data show majority of Rowan County residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Crime

Salisbury Police confirm seized rifle was used in 7-year-old A’yanna Allen’s murder