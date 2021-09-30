Blotter: Sept. 30

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Officers on Tuesday responded to residential and car break-ins on Windsor Drive.

• A man on Tuesday reported larceny from a motor vehicle, including a gun, from a car in the 300 block of Knollwood Avenue.

• Multiple cars were broken into on Devonmere Place early Tuesday.

• Trinity Car Brokers LLC reported a break-in and a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Troon Drive.

• Meachams Hauling LLC reported credit card fraud at the Pilot Travel Center on Peeler Road.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 2400 block of Statesville Boulevard at a Rushco convenience store.

• A juvenile was the victim of an assault Tuesday in the 500 block of Lincolnton Road in Salisbury.

• A 3-year-old child was the victim of an assault Tuesday in the 400 block of Partee Street in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed Wednesday in the 1500 block of Brenner Avenue in Salisbury.

• A woman on Wednesday reported someone broke into her vehicle in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive.

• A woman on Wednesday reported someone tampered with her car in the 300 block of Dunham Avenue

• Mr Storage on Wednesday reported damaged property in the 1100 block of Old Concord Road.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a burglary in the 500 block of Lafayette circle.

• Walmart reported two incidents of shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Dominic Lee Schmitt, 26, was charged Wednesday with vandalism.

• Colton Nicholas Hale, 31, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Matthew Hunter Lee Clark, 21, was charged Tuesday with putting a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretenses, accessing computers or artifice to defraud and altering or forging a certificate registration application.

• Angie Lee Richardson, 47, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court or violating court orders.

• Heather Smith Fulbright, 39, was charged Tuesday with assault on a government official, breaking and entering and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Tracey Parnell Robson, 52, was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Isaiah G. Reep, 19, was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.