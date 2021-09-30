expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2021

COVID-19 death toll hits 410 since start of pandemic, 50 for September

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:13 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

SALISBURY — The COVID-19 death toll in Rowan County grew by several on Thursday as the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic hit 410.

After topping 50 deaths in September on Wednesday, the Rowan County COVID-19 death toll is now at least 62 for the month, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The county remains seventh in the state for its number of COVID-19 fatalities, with Robeson County eighth with 399 deaths and Cumberland County sixth with 430.

In other local COVID-19 data:

• Rowan County has 985 COVID-19 positives in the previous two weeks, including 60 reported on Thursday.

• Rowan County has 25,136 COVID-19 positives since the start of the pandemic, which is No. 2 among the state’s 100 counties when adjusted for population. With 18,536 cases per 100,000 people, Robeson County is No. 1. Rowan’s number is 17,690 per 100,000 people.

• The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region was 696 on Thursday. The same number was 885 at the start of the month and 922 at a peak in early September.

• State data continue to show 51% of Rowan County residents vaccinated with at least one dose and 47% fully vaccinated.

More News

COVID-19 death toll hits 410 since start of pandemic, 50 for September

Blotter: Sept. 30

Rowan County United Way unveils fundraising goal during campaign kickoff event at Bell Tower Green

Salisbury council candidates talk with Livingstone students during Black Voters Matter HBCU Tour

Comments

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death toll hits 410 since start of pandemic, 50 for September

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 30

News

Rowan County United Way unveils fundraising goal during campaign kickoff event at Bell Tower Green

Elections

Salisbury council candidates talk with Livingstone students during Black Voters Matter HBCU Tour

Education

Faith Academy adds modular units, looks ahead after smooth opening

Local

Girls on the Run schedules end-of-season event at Salisbury Community Park

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Gov. Cooper signs bill supported by local legislator cracking down on pharmacy benefit managers

High School

High school football: Sharing the load at West

Education

‘Good Morning Morgan’ brings elementary students the news

Education

Education briefs: RSS named to Rethink Education cohort

Education

Commission on Access to Sound Basic Education urges action on Leandro

News

NC legislators work out state budget; talks with Cooper next

Nation/World

Biden can’t budge fellow Dems with big overhaul at stake

News

State briefs: Police say dad cursed at elementary school students on bus

Crime

Man sentenced to minimum of 89 months in prison for larceny, being a habitual felon

Local

Bell Tower Green Park will open Friday after years of fundraising, construction

Crime

Salisbury man jailed for assaulting sheriff’s deputy, running away

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County top 400 since start of pandemic

News Main

Area sports: Catawba cancels second football game in two weeks

Local

Paint shortages will likely push back inaugural ‘Paint the Pavement’ project to next spring

Elections

Political Notebook: Candidates seeking open U.S. Senate, House seats receive endorsements

Education

RSS looking for state budget to help with pay for hourly employees

Business

‘A matter of time’: Site readiness study highlights advantages of Mid-South Industrial Park