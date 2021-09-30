expand
Ad Spot

October 2, 2021

High school football: Jayvee teams win

By Post Sports

Published 11:22 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

From staff reports

Jamal Rule scored three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion and led Salisbury to a 34-14 win against R.J. Reynolds at Ludwig Stadium on Thursday.

Will Webb ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Torian Brown.

Bo Brincefield had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Hornets.

•••

West Rowan got it first win by edging Northwest Cabarrus 8-6 on Thursday.

Nick Loeblein scored the West touchdown on a reception. Kevin O’Brien had a 2-point conversion.

Marquise Howell led the West defense.

•••

South Rowan blocked two punts for safeties and beat Central Cabarrus 32-14 on Thursday.

Nacier Parker ran for a TD and threw two touchdown passes to Jaden Moore.

Jason Brown had a rushing TD.

•••

Carson’s game at Concord was postponed to Monday.

 

More News

Spiders wrap up Carson 27-7

Football roundup: North prevails in two overtimes; Falcons romp

Daimler’s truck division spun off from parent company

Coach: LaMelo Ball must take ‘next step’ for Hornets to win

Comments

High School

Spiders wrap up Carson 27-7

High School

Football roundup: North prevails in two overtimes; Falcons romp

Business

Daimler’s truck division spun off from parent company

Coronavirus

US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall

Crime

On fourth anniversary of Las Vegas massacre, survivors urge others to ‘be there for each other’

News

Energy bill deal aims to meet Cooper’s gas reduction goals for state

Local

Officials say newly opened Bell Tower Green Park is critical to city’s future

Crime

Gold Hill man shot in chest while unloading gun

Education

Zachary Lowensten named RSS Beginning Teacher of the Year

News

Changes made on prison facilities named for those with racist backgrounds

News

State lawmakers looking into liquor shortages

Nation/World

Vote delayed as Democrats struggle to save Biden’s $3.5T bill

Business

Kannapolis creates ‘social district’ allowing alcohol consumption outdoors on West Avenue

Local

Quotes of the week

Kannapolis

Corey LaJoie’s inaugural Kickball Klassic charity tournament will bring top NASCAR drivers to Kannapolis

Local

Davidson County, Spencer officials detail partnerships for Yadkin River Park

Nation/World

Bill to avert government shutdown passes; Biden signs it

News

Women’s soccer coach fired after misconduct allegations

Local

Motorcycle involved in fatal crash near Rockwell

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death toll hits 410 since start of pandemic, 50 for September

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 30

News

Rowan County United Way unveils fundraising goal during campaign kickoff event at Bell Tower Green

Elections

Salisbury council candidates talk with Livingstone students during Black Voters Matter HBCU Tour

Education

Faith Academy adds modular units, looks ahead after smooth opening