High school football: Jayvee teams win
From staff reports
Jamal Rule scored three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion and led Salisbury to a 34-14 win against R.J. Reynolds at Ludwig Stadium on Thursday.
Will Webb ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Torian Brown.
Bo Brincefield had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Hornets.
•••
West Rowan got it first win by edging Northwest Cabarrus 8-6 on Thursday.
Nick Loeblein scored the West touchdown on a reception. Kevin O’Brien had a 2-point conversion.
Marquise Howell led the West defense.
•••
South Rowan blocked two punts for safeties and beat Central Cabarrus 32-14 on Thursday.
Nacier Parker ran for a TD and threw two touchdown passes to Jaden Moore.
Jason Brown had a rushing TD.
•••
Carson’s game at Concord was postponed to Monday.