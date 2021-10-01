Area Sports: Salisbury volleyball wins

From staff reports

HS VOLLEYBALL

Salisbury defeated South Davidson 25-14, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20 in Central Carolina Conference volleyball on Thursday.

Ashley Yang had 32 assists and 18 digs. Ava Morris had 12 kills and nine digs. Brooke Cunningham had nine aces and 16 kills. Katie Peeler had three aces and 10 digs. Riley Peltz had 11 kills and 10 digs.

•••

West Rowan’s match at Central Cabarrus was postponed due to no referees.

•••

South Rowan lost to Lake Norman Charter 26-24, 16-25, 25-16 and 27-25 on Thursday in a battle for second place in the South Piedmont Conference.

Meredith Faw had 13 kills for the Raiders (12-4, 7-3). Leah Rymer had nine kills and 19 assists. Cameron Black had 16 digs. Avery Welch had nine kills. Emma Owens had 25 assists. Payton Black had 35 digs.

•••

Carson won at East Rowan, with both teams served for the cure and raised money for breast cancer research.

JAYVEE VOLLEYBALL

South Rowan lost to Lake Norman Charter 25-17, 18-25 and 18-16 on Thursday.

Laurel Everett had 11 kills. Ava Hinson had 12 assists. Laney Beaver had nine assists. Avery Crowell had 15 digs. Jamilyn Rollin had 13 digs.

HS SOFTBALL West Rowan junior catcher Brooke Kennerly has committed to Appalachian State’s softball program. Kennerly batted .378 as a sophomore with four homers, six doubles and 23 RBIs in a 13-game season.

LEGION BASEBALL

Stanly County will be returning to American Legion play next summer.

Committee chairman Tony Morris announced the hiring of Craig Bolton, head baseball coach at Pfeiffer, to lead the Stanly program.

HS ATHLETICS

West Rowan AD Todd Bell is a regional winner of the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award

HS BOYS SOCCER Salisbury improved to 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the Central Carolina Conference with a 3-1 win at Thomasville on Thursday. Will Webb paced the Hornets with two goals and Luke Graeber continued his hot streak with the third. Assists were credited to Carlos Henriquez and Steven Zepeda. “I’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss,” Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said. “That is all I have to say about that.” Next up is an immediate rematch as Thomasville travels to Ludwig Stadium Monday night. It will be Senior night for 10 SHS players. ••• Carson won 10-1 against East Rowan on Thursday in South Piedmont Conference soccer. Adrian Guerreo scored two goals for the Cougars. Anthony Beckham, Brandon Zavaleta, Gabriel Honeycutt, Davin Garcia, Andrew Carter, Lisandro Cardona and Jeffrey Moreno scored a goal apiece.

HS GIRLS GOLF

Salisbury’s girls golf team shot 147 and won Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match by 30 strokes over West Davidson.

Salisbury’s Sydney Hlavacek was medalist with a 45. Courtney Williams shot 50, while Sophie Chmiel shot 52.

Azariah Elder shot 51 to lead North Rowan.

HS GIRLS TENNIS

Carson won 5-4 against Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday to solidify its hold on second place in the South Piedmont Conference.

Allie Martin and Valerie Webster won in singles.

Carson swept doubles. Riley Isley/Bree Whittington, Martin/Summer Nall and Kayla Cook/Webster won doubles matches. Cook and Webster won a tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles.

•••

Carson won 6-3 at East Rowan on Thursday.

Riley Isley, Bree Whittington, Summer Null and Allie Martin won singles matches for the Cougars.

Isley/Whittington and Null/Martin won in doubles.

East winners were Rebecca Reilly and Lindsay Whisnant in singles and as a doubles team.

•••

Salisbury stayed undefeated with a 9-0 win on Wednesday against Lexington.

The Hornets celebrated Senior Night.

Salisbury got singles wins from Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Ellison Frick and Emily Frick won in singles.

Doubles winners were Wymbs/Campion, Lawson/Ellison Frick and Burton/Emily Frick.

•••

Salisbury beat Ledford 9-0 in Thursday’s home non-conference match for its 15th straight win.

Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Ellison Frick and Emily Fick were singles winners.

Lawson won her toughest match of the season at No. 3 singles, coming back after losing the first set.

Winning doubles teams were Campion/Wymbs, Ellison Frick/Lawson and Burton/Emily Frick.

•••

East Rowan took a 5-4 win at Concord on Wednesday to even its SPC record at 5-5.

Jaysa Causby, Lauren Whisnant, Rebecca Reilly and Lindsey Whisnant won singles matches for the Mustangs.

Reilly and Lindsey Whisnant won a close No. 3 doubles match to secure the win.

HOME RUN DERBY The Jamie Shue Memorial Home Run Derby at South Rowan was a huge success. Proceeds went to the family of Kassidy Sechler, the softball player who was treated for a heart condition. Home Run Derby Champions:

• 8U – Malorie Willis • 10U – Cressley Patterson • 12U – Addie Brown • 14U – Kynlee Dextraze • 16U – Skye Fernandez • Mom Division – Heather Ford

LOCAL GOLF

Christopher Derrick won the club championship at The Revival Golf Course at the Crescent.

Eric Norris won the Senior Division.

•••

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Phil Cauble with a net of 62.28. Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mike Whitaker with a net of 64.33.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Paul Rogers with a net of 61.30. Low ‘D’Flight player Clive Mahaffey with a net of 65.40.

Larry Petrea shot a 3-under 68 to take low gross. Rogers had low net score.

Four members shot their age or better. Petrea, 70, shot a 68. Cauble, 71, shot a 71. Bobby Clark, 81, shot a 79. Wayne Bost, 85, shot an 83.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Catawba won a 3-2 battle with Queens on Wednesday.

Allison Bryant led the Indians with 21 kills.

Lindsay Elmore (Carson) had 19 kills and KK Dowling (West Rowan) had 12 kills and 13 digs for the Royals.

COLLEGE GOLF

Catawba’s women placed third at the King Women’s Invite Golf Tournament.

Catawba was a shot off the lead after carding a 323 on Monday, but fell back following a 328 on Tuesday.

Tusculum, the first round leader, won the event with a total of 627. Catawba was led by Abbie Daquila, who took 11th after rounds of 76 and 84 to post a 160 total. Emily Wellspeak placed 19th on 162, shooting 82 and 80. Catawba is hosting the Patsy Rendleman Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at the Country Club of Salisbury. ••• Catawba’s men were 10th out of 12 schools at the King Invitational Men’s Golf Tournament, which wrapped up on Tuesday. Catawba had rounds of 206 and 311 to post a 617 total in the two-round event. Riley Smith led the Catawba Indians with two rounds of 71 for a 142 score.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Catawba swept South Atlantic Conference player of the week honors.

Catawba forward Hannah Dunn is the offensive player of the week, while Katie Beck is the defensive player of the week. Dunn scored four goals in two games. ••• Ranked 19th, Catawba (7-0-1, 3-0) stayed unbeaten with a 1-0 SAC victory over Wingate on Wednesday at the Frock Soccer Complex. The Catawba Indians, ranked 19th, ups its record to 7-0-1 overall and 3-0 in the SAC. The Bulldogs fall to 2-4 and 0-4. Catawba scored the lone goal on a corner kick. Kelly Havens put home the corner from Kasey Hahn. The Indians made that goal hold up over the remaining 30 minutes. Catawba will be at home again on Saturday, hosting Coker at 7 p.m. COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Wingate scored with just under three minutes remaining in the final overtime period to nip Catawba 2-1 in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer action on Wednesday night at the Frock Soccer Complex. The Bulldogs improve to 3-4-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the SAC. The Catawba Indians are 4-2-2 and 0-2-1.

Against 10 men during the overtime, Wingate broke through in the dying minutes. Florens Van honk redirected a cross from Ricardo Cardozo in the 108th minute for the game-winner. Catawba had played a man down since a second yellow was issued to Gage Bernard in the 89th minute. The yellow was one of eight cards that were shown in the match to go along with 47 fouls.

Wingate took the lead in the 13th minute when Matheus Masukawa scored off a pass from Kobie Vazquez. Catawba equalized on its first shot of the match in the 68th minute. Tom Savigar picked up a loose ball and scored one-on-one against the keeper.

Catawba will host fourth-ranked Coker on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

SALISBURY ACADEMY

The Salisbury Academy girls cross country team dominated the 1st annual Jaguar Invitational at Salisbury Community Park on Wednesday.

The Jaguars had a team score of 12 points defeating second place St. Stephens Lutheran School with 38 points.

The Jaguars were paced by Meredith Antosek who covered the hilly two-mile course in 16:06 to take the individual championship.

Also scoring for Salisbury Academy were Anna Kate Goodman in second place (16:28), Meredith Williams in third place (17:05), and Stuart Menees in sixth place (17:34).

•••

The Salisbury Academy boys cross country team ran away with the individual and team titles at the 1st annual Jaguar Invitational.

Abdul Eliwa paced the field and Salisbury Academy to take the individual title with a time of 13:23. Hampton Reed of Concordia was second, 22 seconds behind Elowa.

The next six finishes were Jagauars. Scoring were A.J. Jarrell third place (14:08), Wyatt Graham fourth place (14:35), and Finnegan Avery fifth place (15:25).

The Jaguars finished with a team score of 13. Second-place St. Stephens Lutheran School had a score of 67.