Gold Hill man shot in chest while unloading gun

SALISBURY — A 35-year-old Gold Hill man was hospitalized Friday after accidentally shooting himself while unloading his gun.

The man was found at his Doby Road residence around 3 a.m. with a gunshot wound below his collarbone and an exit wound in his back.

He told first responders he was unloading a gun that went off during the process and struck him. He was in front of his house when the incident occurred.

The man was treated and released from the hospital. The shooting was determined to be accidental.

