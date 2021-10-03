Civitan Club of Salisbury members receive awards

Staff report

SALISBURY — During the recent North Carolina District West Civitan annual convention held in Hickory, several members of the Civitan Club of Salisbury were honored for their service.

Patty Lefevers, the Civitan Club of Salisbury president, accepted a Governor’s Award on behalf of the club, honoring overall achievements.

Incoming club president Aleta “Lee” Wagoner won the District Humanitarian of the Year Award for her contributions to the Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina.

Bill Bucher and Rexx Rexrode shared the district’s Civitan of the Year award for their work keeping club members engaged by managing the technology needed to host weekly online virtual meetings, as well as hybrid meetings once they began meeting in person again.

Dr. Norman Sloop was recognized for 58 years of perfect attendance at the weekly meetings.

Former club president Mark Curran was elected as the next governor for the district and outgoing president Patty Lefevers was selected as District Area Director for Area 4 West.

The Civitan Club of Salisbury was formed in 1922 and will be celebrating 100 Years of Service next year.

The club meets each Thursday at noon at the Country Club of Salisbury and invites all interested individuals to join in as it supports multiple local and regional charitable organizations, including Special Olympics, Victory Junction, Rowan Helping Ministries, the ARC of NC-Triad Region and the Boys & Girls Homes of NC.