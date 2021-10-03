expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2021

Submitted file photo — The library had access to numerous old yearbooks, like this one from the Dunbar School in 1955. The collection of yearbooks has been digitized.

Library Notes: History room has more yearbooks available online

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 3, 2021

By Gretchen Beilfuss Witt

Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY — In 1924, a survey done by John H. Cook of the Greensboro Women’s College (now UNC-Greensboro) indicated a need in Rowan County for at least 18 schools with no less than eight rooms each.

That same year, Rowan County commissioners accepted a recommendation that included school sites for Cleveland, Woodleaf and Mt. Ulla. Two years later voters had approved the bond amounts and the schools were underway. One of the new schools reportedly would have an auditorium large enough to seat 800-1,000 people and a garage to hold eight to 10 school buses.

On the evening of Oct. 27, 1927, a formal dinner at 5 p.m. with a program to follow officially opened the Cleveland School. That same weekend, schools at Woodleaf and Mt. Ulla were also introduced with a dinner and program. These three schools served their neighborhoods until after World War II. After the war, schools all over the county were bulging at the seams; new and improved schools were on the horizon. By 1960, these three schools, along with many others in the county, had been consolidated into one of the county’s four new larger high schools.

The History Room at the library has in its collection many of the annuals created by the senior classes of these three high schools. Unfortunately, some volumes are missing. There are no annuals from the 1920s or 1930s. Mt. Ulla’s Keepsake is the largest collection containing annuals from 1942-1959.

The annuals are now available online through a link on the website of the Rowan Public Library Edith M. Clark History Room at https://www.rowancountync.gov/1516/History-Genealogy. Once on the History and Genealogy page, scroll down to the Rowan County Yearbooks list. Each school has its own link to Digital NC, which hosts the electronic copies of the annuals. Access does not require a library card, a PIN or a password, just choose which high school you’d like, click on the link, select a year and browse through the book turning pages as though it were right in front of you.

Patrons have the ability to download these images and/or print them. Take a few minutes to browse through these books; you might find a mother, grandmother, or uncle.

Even if you don’t find a relative, it’s enjoyable to read the “History of the Class,” the superlatives page, or class prophecy. Clevana’s 1957 “Senior Statistics” page reported that the average male student was 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighed 159 pounds while the average female weighed 125 pounds and stood at 5 foot, 5 inches. Their favorite movie stars were Rock Hudson and Jayne Mansfield.

Woodleaf’s Acorn of 1948 reports Maude Lee Swicegood or “Squee” is “frank, sincere, and likes chocolate milk (two pints at a time).”  Superlatives range from “best dressed” and “most likely to succeed” to “wittiest” or “most musical.”

If anyone has copies of yearbooks RPL does not have in the collection, consider lending them to the library to enable digital copies to be made. Contact Gretchen Witt at gretchen.witt@rowancountync.gov.

Gretchen Witt is supervisor of the Edith M. Clark History Room  at the Rowan Public Library.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Pet owners let the dogs out for Salisbury’s Woofstock

Blotter: Convicted sex offender jailed for failing to report new address, list of other charges

Ask Us: What are the rules for placing flags on utility poles?

Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill

Comments

Local

Pet owners let the dogs out for Salisbury’s Woofstock

Crime

Blotter: Convicted sex offender jailed for failing to report new address, list of other charges

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are the rules for placing flags on utility poles?

Nation/World

Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill

Nation/World

Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot

News

Missing couple found dead in North Carolina newspaper office

Local

Crowd gathers at Dan Nicholas Park to welcome fall season with 41st annual Autumn Jubilee

Local

More than just a parade: ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will have after-party at Bell Tower Green

News

Locals excited for picnics, lounging, work breaks in Bell Tower Green Park

News

Man of many talents, Garland “Mickey” Chambers has lived a life full of art, adventure and advocacy

High School

High school tennis: Tradition never graduates at Salisbury High

Business

Wedding gives woman unique opportunity to reconnect with childhood memories

Lifestyle

Elder Orphan Care fundraiser set for Oct. 16

Local

Kannapolis pastor shares eternal perspective in COVID-motivated book

Books

Library Notes: History room has more yearbooks available online

David Freeze

Grace Lutheran’s fish fry on Oct. 9 benefits Emma Myers

Business

Biz Roundup: Truck manufactured in Cleveland wins ‘Coolest Things Made in NC’ competition

Local

Commissioners to consider airport agreement, school health liaison position, vehicle purchase

Local

Salisbury’s Tim Norris appointed to NC Institute of Medicine

Nation/World

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

News

NC Briefs: Nursing home cited after dementia patient found with maggots

Coronavirus

Number of people vaccinated in Rowan County declines after data error discovered

High School

Spiders wrap up Carson 27-7

High School

Football roundup: North prevails in two overtimes; Falcons and Hornets romp