October 4, 2021

Nathan Croyle: My 4-H experience includes life lessons, learning responsibility

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 3, 2021

As a 14-year-old Rowan County 4-H’er. I have been involved for three years and serve as president of the 4-H County Council and vice president of the West Rowan 4-H Explorers Club. My other interests are technology and coins. I am in the ninth grade and am homeschooled. I have participated in Electric Congress, 4-H Congress, 4-H Camp, Pullet Project, NC 4-H Electric Program and 4-H Summer Fun.

4-H has helped me in life and made me who I am today. When I first joined, I was very shy and didn’t like speaking in public. Now I lead County Council meetings using parliamentary procedures and I won state gold with my speech presentation this year. After giving my presentation at my local 4-H club, county level, district level and state level, I am more than comfortable with public speaking. I have done the 4-H Pullet Project for the last two years, raising baby chicks in preparation to show at the county fair. This project taught me responsibility and how to follow through with a project. 4-H projects  teach responsibility and life lessons. I continue to get eggs from those chickens a year later.

4-H has taught me how to give back with community service and to be a better citizen. 4-H has taught me electrical skills and helped me find friends with similar interests.

Thanks to a scholarship from the Charlotte Observer, I was able to attend 4-H Camp and it was the highlight of my summer. I met new people, explored   the Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Center and learned   how to build a campfire, some of the history behind the center and how to work together as a team. I have lifetime memories from my time at 4-H Camp and I look forward to going back next year as a leader-in-training.

4-H is a great program to get involved in, and I cannot say enough nice things about my 4-H experience.

