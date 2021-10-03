expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2021

Rain pushes NASCAR playoff race at Talladega to Monday

By News Service Report

Published 11:21 pm Sunday, October 3, 2021

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway was washed out and rescheduled for Monday because persistent rain backed the series into too tight of a window to run as scheduled.

The race was initially delayed almost two hours and NASCAR made one attempt Sunday at starting the 500-miler. But it began to rain again as the cars circled the 2.66-mile superspeedway behind the pace car.

Talladega does not have lights — the Xfinity Series race on Saturday ended six laps early because of impending darkness — and the lengthy delay meant NASCAR would flirt with sunset if it even started the race. Talladega’s 500 miles average a 3 hour, 41 minute runtime and NASCAR does not like to start a race unless it expects to run to completion.

Compounding the scheduling issue was that the Cup Series race was the lead-in to NBC’s airing Sunday night of Tom Brady’s return to New England, an NFL game that would have taken priority over the race. The rescheduled start is 1 p.m. Monday on NBC Sports Network.

Early weather reports called for rain in Alabama on Monday, as well. Same for Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

Talladega marks the middle race of the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs, with the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled as next week’s elimination race. The field of 12 playoff drivers will be whittled to eight at The Roval, and only Talladega pole sitter Denny Hamlin already has earned a berth into the third round.

Drivers have been on edge headed into Talladega because of the unpredictability of the 2.66-mile superspeedway and the risks of pack racing. Both the Truck Series race and Xfinity Series race doubleheader on Saturday were crash-marred and won by non-playoff drivers.

The Cup drivers don’t want the same aggressive racing because one wrong move can trigger a championship-ruining wreck.

“I’m going into a superspeedway race below the cutoff line, so it’s definitely a stressful weekend,” Alex Bowman, ranked 11th out of 12 drivers, said Sunday. “We’re going to race to win, right? That’s our game plan.”

NASCAR and NBC were in early discussions on how to mitigate crowd ambiance after spectators at Talladega on Saturday chanted an expletive directed at President Joe Biden that was picked up on air during winner Brandon Brown’s interview.

The race winner typically stops on the frontstretch to collect the checkered flag and then do a live interview. The chants Saturday at Talladega, where a convoy of trucks and motorcycles waved Confederate flags as they paraded past the main entrance on Speedway Boulevard, could be heard over Brown’s interview.

Ideas being discussed were to move the interview away from the grandstand fence in an effort to diminish the ambient noise.

More News

Pet owners let the dogs out for Salisbury’s Woofstock

Blotter: Convicted sex offender jailed for failing to report new address, list of other charges

Ask Us: What are the rules for placing flags on utility poles?

Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill

Comments

Local

Pet owners let the dogs out for Salisbury’s Woofstock

Crime

Blotter: Convicted sex offender jailed for failing to report new address, list of other charges

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are the rules for placing flags on utility poles?

Nation/World

Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill

Nation/World

Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot

News

Missing couple found dead in North Carolina newspaper office

Local

Crowd gathers at Dan Nicholas Park to welcome fall season with 41st annual Autumn Jubilee

Local

More than just a parade: ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will have after-party at Bell Tower Green

News

Locals excited for picnics, lounging, work breaks in Bell Tower Green Park

News

Man of many talents, Garland “Mickey” Chambers has lived a life full of art, adventure and advocacy

High School

High school tennis: Tradition never graduates at Salisbury High

Business

Wedding gives woman unique opportunity to reconnect with childhood memories

Lifestyle

Elder Orphan Care fundraiser set for Oct. 16

Local

Kannapolis pastor shares eternal perspective in COVID-motivated book

Books

Library Notes: History room has more yearbooks available online

David Freeze

Grace Lutheran’s fish fry on Oct. 9 benefits Emma Myers

Business

Biz Roundup: Truck manufactured in Cleveland wins ‘Coolest Things Made in NC’ competition

Local

Commissioners to consider airport agreement, school health liaison position, vehicle purchase

Local

Salisbury’s Tim Norris appointed to NC Institute of Medicine

Nation/World

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

News

NC Briefs: Nursing home cited after dementia patient found with maggots

Coronavirus

Number of people vaccinated in Rowan County declines after data error discovered

High School

Spiders wrap up Carson 27-7

High School

Football roundup: North prevails in two overtimes; Falcons and Hornets romp