October 5, 2021

Salisbury council, mayor forum scheduled Oct. 14

By Staff Report

Published 9:57 am Monday, October 4, 2021

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Catawba College and the Salisbury Post will hold a Salisbury candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

No audience participation will be allowed due to COVID-19. The candidate forum will be live streamed and re-broadcast several times on WSRG-TV, Salisbury’s public access TV station, before Election Day. Josh Smicker, chair of the communication department at Catawba College, will moderate the forum from the Norvell Theater.

Confirmed candidates include Karen Alexander and Al Heggins, who are both running in the first race for Salisbury mayor. Council candidates participating include Jonathan Barbee, Jessica Cloward, Nalini Joseph, Harry McLaughlin, David Post, Tamara Sheffield and Anthony Smith.

“The purpose of the event is to educate voters about the candidates and their stands on issues of importance to the business community,” said Chamber President Elaine Spalding.

Moderator Dr. Josh Smicker will ask the candidates questions submitted to the Salisbury Post. Each candidate will have two minutes for opening comments. Please send questions to be considered to editor@salisburypost.com with “Salisbury City Council forum questions” as the email title.

The chamber holds annual candidate forums through the guidance of the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee, which is chaired by Terry Osborne of the Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board. The objective of the committee is to enhance communication and discussion with local, federal and state governments on important issues relating to Rowan County, its municipalities, businesses and citizens. The committee is open to chamber members.

The committee reviews relevant local, state and national issues and makes policy recommendations to the board of directors. Particular areas of interest include business advocacy issues, community and economic development, land-use, infrastructure and transportation systems.

The Rowan Chamber is a nonprofit business advocacy organization with 800 members. The chamber has been serving the needs of the business community for 95 years. Benefits include professional development, business referrals, networking programs and much more. For more information, contact the Rowan County Chamber at 704-633-4221, info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com

