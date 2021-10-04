Salisbury Post accepting candidate endorsement letters until Oct. 15

Starting today, the Salisbury Post will accept letters from the public endorsing candidates running in municipal races on the 2021 ballot, including Salisbury and Kannapolis council, Salisbury mayor and various town boards. The deadline to submit endorsement letters is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Letters will be printed on a first come, first served basis. Letters must be the original work of the author whose name appears with the letter. Candidate submissions are not allowed. No letters will be printed after Sunday, Oct. 24. The usual rules about letters, including length, apply.

Each letter should be limited to 300 words. They should include the writer’s name, address and phone number, which are for verification purposes only and will not be published. Email is strongly preferred for submissions. Submit letters and columns via letters@salisburypost.com.