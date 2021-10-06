expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2021

After second-deadliest month for COVID-19, Rowan County now at 421 deaths

By Josh Bergeron

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

SALISBURY — State health officials on Wednesday reported three new deaths in Rowan County from COVID-19.

The new deaths bring Rowan County’s total to 421 since the start of the pandemic. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data show at least 72 of those deaths occurred in September, which is now the second-deadliest month for COVID-19. January remains the deadliest.

Data show the largest portion of deaths caused by the delta variant spike in August and September are people aged 65-74.

Rowan County remains seventh in the state for its number of COVID-19 deaths, one spot ahead of Robeson County (410) and one spot below Cumberland County (446).

In other local COVID-19 statistics:

• 43% of Rowan County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 39% are fully vaccinated. The numbers decreased last week from more than 50% with a first dose and 46% with a second dose after the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services discovered an error in federal data.

• Hospitalizations have declined significantly — from more than 900 in Rowan County’s region at a peak last month to 588 on Wednesday.

• The number of new Rowan County COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks is 849, which is better when adjusted for population than all neighboring communities except Cabarrus County.

• The percent of tests returning positive in the previous two weeks in Rowan County is 11.3%.

• There are 11 COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate living facilities in Rowan County, which includes six nursing homes, four residential care facilities and the Rowan County Jail.

• Two school clusters are still considered active, at Corriher Lipe Middle School and Southeast Middle School. School clusters, however, can take 28 days or more after a positive case is identified to no longer be considered active. Rowan-Salisbury Schools reports 21 students and six employees have active cases of COVID-19.

More News

After second-deadliest month for COVID-19, Rowan County now at 421 deaths

Blotter: Man tells Salisbury Police thieves made off with his pants, wallet

Salisbury exploring creation of downtown ‘social district’ for outdoor alcohol consumption

United Way seeks to promote mental health and suicide awareness with Into The Light Walk

Comments

Coronavirus

After second-deadliest month for COVID-19, Rowan County now at 421 deaths

Crime

Blotter: Man tells Salisbury Police thieves made off with his pants, wallet

Local

Salisbury exploring creation of downtown ‘social district’ for outdoor alcohol consumption

Local

United Way seeks to promote mental health and suicide awareness with Into The Light Walk

China Grove

China Grove Town Council approves Shue Road apartment complex, considers other residential development

East Spencer

East Spencer approves annexation request for housing development near McCanless Road

College

Livingstone College preparing to start on $2.8 million stadium renovation

Nation/World

Ship’s anchor may have snagged oil pipeline, caused spill 

Elections

Court rules McCrory backers can be sued for defaming 2016 voters

Education

Racial inequity committee at heart of UNC Asheville sorority suspension

News

After public hearings, NC remapping work begins this week

Elections

Political Notebook: Commissioner candidate apologizes for comments about Mayor Pro Tem Al Heggins

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 5

Business

Downtown Salisbury stakeholders envision co-operative market in former Wells Fargo building

Local

Commissioners approve temporary school health liaison position

Landis

Landis Fire Department receives improved fire ISO rating of 2

Local

City to revisit setback requirements for future Goodwill store; modify public comment policy

Education

Nonprofit Happy Roots is back in RSS schools, growing to 20 locations

High School

High school softball: Carson’s Stewart commits

News

North Carolina COVID trends improve despite low vaccinations

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported

Local

Two Rowan EMS chiefs fired for alleged racial, sexual harassment, unethical conduct

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 4

Local

Salisbury council, mayor forum scheduled Oct. 14