After second-deadliest month for COVID-19, Rowan County now at 421 deaths

SALISBURY — State health officials on Wednesday reported three new deaths in Rowan County from COVID-19.

The new deaths bring Rowan County’s total to 421 since the start of the pandemic. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data show at least 72 of those deaths occurred in September, which is now the second-deadliest month for COVID-19. January remains the deadliest.

Data show the largest portion of deaths caused by the delta variant spike in August and September are people aged 65-74.

Rowan County remains seventh in the state for its number of COVID-19 deaths, one spot ahead of Robeson County (410) and one spot below Cumberland County (446).

In other local COVID-19 statistics:

• 43% of Rowan County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 39% are fully vaccinated. The numbers decreased last week from more than 50% with a first dose and 46% with a second dose after the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services discovered an error in federal data.

• Hospitalizations have declined significantly — from more than 900 in Rowan County’s region at a peak last month to 588 on Wednesday.

• The number of new Rowan County COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks is 849, which is better when adjusted for population than all neighboring communities except Cabarrus County.

• The percent of tests returning positive in the previous two weeks in Rowan County is 11.3%.

• There are 11 COVID-19 outbreaks at congregate living facilities in Rowan County, which includes six nursing homes, four residential care facilities and the Rowan County Jail.

• Two school clusters are still considered active, at Corriher Lipe Middle School and Southeast Middle School. School clusters, however, can take 28 days or more after a positive case is identified to no longer be considered active. Rowan-Salisbury Schools reports 21 students and six employees have active cases of COVID-19.