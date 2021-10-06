Area sports: West volleyball wins again

From staff reports

West Rowan’s varsity volleyball team swept Central Cabarrus 25-9, 25-7 and 25-17 on Wednesday to stay undefeated in the South Piedmont Conference.

Maia Gaeta had five killls. Kelcie Love had three aces. Madelyn VonCannon had five aces. Ashlee Ennis had five aces and nine digs. Karsen Simpson had four kills. Noe Gaeta had 13 assists. Mia Arntsen had seven assists.

• West Rowan’s jayvees rolled 25-6 and 25-18 against Central.

Sophia Blackledge had six kills and two aces. Abigail Evenden had three kills and four aces. Kate Gregory had four kills. Brinley Batts had five kills and nine assists. Neely Hyatt had five assists.

•••

South Rowan won a five-setter against East Rowan 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 21-25 and 15-11 in South Piedmont Conference action on Tuesday.

South (13-4, 8-3) got 32 assists from Leah Rymer. Emma Owens had 15 assists. Payton Black had 30 digs. Meredith Faw had 21 digs and 12 kills. Cameron Black had 20 digs and seven kills. Avery Welch had 16 kills.

•••

Salisbury won the first two sets, but East Davidson rallied to win 16-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20 and 15-12 in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match.

Riley Peltz had 15 kills and 10 digs. Katie Peeler had 16 digs. Grace Blackwell had six digs. Ella Trainor had nine digs Brooke Cunningham had 16 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Ava Morris had 10 kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Ashley Yang had five kills, 36 assists and 14 digs.

HS baseball

Salisbury’s Vance Honeycutt and South Rowan’s Ty Hubbard, Kane Kepley and Nathan Chrismon were named to the 2A All-State baseball team by the NC Coaches Association.

Catawba athletics

Catawba’s men’s soccer overcame a two-goal deficit to stun host Lenoir-Rhyne 3-2 in South Atlantic Conference men’s soccer action on Wednesday at the Moretz Complex.

Catawba is 6-2-2 and 2-2-1 in the SAC.

Catawba is at home on Saturday, hosting 12th-ranked Limestone at 5:30 p.m.

•••

A big weekend is planned with a return to action by Catawba’s football team against Carson-Newman.

Sports Hall of Fame inductions are Friday. Reunions for the 2000 and 2001 SAC champion football teams are set for Saturday. There’s also a reunion of the 2000 Catawba cheerleading squad.

HS girls golf

Salisbury won the Central Carolina Conference championship in girls golf.

The schools played 18 holes at Crescent on Tuesday. Salisbury’s top three shot 320 to win by 15 shots over West Davidson.

North Rowan was third at 367.

Salisbury’s Sydney Hlavacek was the CCC Player of the Year. Teammates Courtney Williams and Sophie Chmiel also made All-CCC.

North Rowan’s Ki’Mya Lynch and Azariah Elder made All-CCC, along with West Davidson’s Morgan Cooley, Riley Tester and Jordan Hughes and East Davidson’s Lily Grieff.

HS girls tennis

Concord won 8-1 against West Rowan in South Piedmont Conference tennis on Tuesday.

Winning for the Falcons at No. 1 singles was Lacy Waggoner.

•••

East Rowan took an 8-1 win against South Rowan.

Audrey Ward, Jaysa Causby, Addison Barrett, Lauren Whisnant, Rebecca Reilly, Lindsey Whisnant won the singles matches.

South’s Bella Caraccio/Grace Meckley won at No. 1 doubles.

HS cross country

The Rowan Championships are set for today at Dan Nicholas Park.

The varsity boys race is at 4:45 p.m., while the varsity girls race is at 5:15 p.m.

There will be combined boys and girls jayvee race at 4 p.m.

GARS

GARS members played a handicapped Captain’s Choice on Monday.

First place went to the team of Windsor Eagle, Paul Rogers and Dickie Peeler with a minus-31.

Second place went to the team of Don Bishop, Jim Brown, Larry Perrell and John Struzick at minus-29.

Third went to the team of Tom Longo and Chuck Jones with a minus-28.

Twelve eagles were made.

Team Bishop, Brown, Perrell and Struzick and Team Eagle, Rogers and Peeler eagles the par-4 No. 4 hole and the par-5 No. 6 hole.

Team Ford, Ellis, Caldwell and McClain eagled No. 6 and the par-5 18th.

Team Cauble, Scearce, Jordan and Miller eagled No. 6 and and the par-5 11th.

No. 6 was eagled by Team Williams, Reid and Seamon,Team Luther, Luther, Luther and Clark and Team Newell, Teter, Bowers and Bost.

Team Masingo, Masingo, Dodge and Rollins eagled No. 18.

Awards

West Rowan AD Todd Bell is a regional winner of the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award.

Bell, a South Rowan graduate, began his teaching and coaching career at China Grove Middle School.

In 2000, Bell moved over to the high school level, accepting a position as a football and baseball coach at West Rowan High School. Bell has been at West Rowan ever since and has become a staple in the community.

In 2004, Bell took over as the school’s athletic director.

Livingstone athletics

Maurice Sumter was named as an assistant women’s basketball coach at Livingstone.

Sumter, a Virginia native, was previously an assistant coach Christopher Newport University. He’s also been an assistant at Virginia State for outstanding teams.