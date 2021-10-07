expand
October 7, 2021

Blotter: Bullet holes found in car on Julian Road

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:48 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Bullet holes were found Tuesday in an unoccupied vehicle in the 1000 block of Julian Road in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 200 block of Timber Ridge Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed Tuesday in the 100 block of Ferrell Lane in Salisbury.

• A chainsaw was stolen Tuesday from the 100 block of River Country Road in Salisbury. It was valued at $400.

• B&M Wheels Deals on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of U.S. 29 North.

• Robert Alan Fleming, 47, was charged Tuesday with stalking in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Alexander Daniel Jackson, 21, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule four controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute in the 13500 block of N.C. 801 in Mount Ulla.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man was the victim of an assault Wednesday in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered Wednesday in the 1300 block of Standish Street.

• A man reported vandalism Wednesday in the 800 block of Park Avenue.

• A man on Wednesday overdosed in the 200 block of Faith Road.

