expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2021

Catawba is looking to improve to 4-0 this weekend.

College football: Indians look to improve to 4-0 with home clash against Carson-Newman

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — After five weeks, Catawba football is still undefeated.

That would be outstanding under normal circumstances. The bad news is the Indians haven’t been able to play the last two weeks due to COVID issues.

So they’re only 3-0, and it’s a mysterious 3-0.

While Catawba’s hard-earned win over Barton (3-2) is looking better and better, the triumphs against Winston-Salem State (0-4) and  Erskine (1-4) are looking less impressive as the weeks go by.

Still, there’s no denying Catawba has put mighty good numbers on the stat sheet. Head coach Curtis Walker has to feel good about how far the program has come, especially when Catawba was picked dead-last in the South Atlantic Conference in the preseason.

But there’s still no way to know for certain that the Indians are for real.

There have been no road games. There have been no SAC games.

The Indians are scheduled to play a SAC game at home on Saturday, a 1 p.m. kickoff against old rival Carson-Newman, although Carson-Newman no longer looks much like Carson-Newman.

Yes, the Eagles still wear orange, white and blue uniforms, but they’re 0-4. That’s the worst start for the storied program in 62 years.

The Eagles are young and they are weakened by injuries. Chemistry has been elusive.

Catawba can relate. The Indians suffered through all those things on their way to a 1-10 season in 2019.

Catawba’s win probability for Saturday is listed by the Massey Ratings as 65 percent. The downside is that leaves a 35 percent loss possibility.

It’s possible this will be the last game Catawba is favored in all season. The Indians are scheduled to finish with Newberry, Mars Hill, Tusculum, UVA Wise and Lenoir-Rhyne. The SAC looks deeper than it’s been in some time, with several teams playing much tougher than expected. Catawba still could falter, although everyone expects the Indians to win some of those challenging  games and post a winning record.

Carson-Newman has been flattened by Wingate and UVA Wise in SAC games and also lost to Barton and West Georgia.

Stats help explain Carson-Newman’s struggles. The Eagles have turned it over 11 times and own a minus-6 turnover differential. That will get you to 0-4 in a hurry.

Catawba is plus-2 in turnover differential.

When it comes to converting third downs into first downs, a critical test of offensive efficiency, the Eagles rank 137th out of 163 Division II squads. They have a success rate under 30 percent.

That’s one of the areas in which the Indians have significantly improved. Catawba ranks 22nd in D-II with an excellent third-down conversion rate of almost 49 percent.

Catawba ranks 12th in Division II with 236 rushing yards per game, while the Eagles haven’t had any luck containing strong ground games.

That’s probably the key to victory right there. If the Indians can continue to roll on the ground, they’ll be 4-0.

 

More News

Photo gallery: Kickballers converge on downtown Kannapolis for charity tournament

Monthlong celebration takes RSS students through manufacturing plants

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan will become NC Bar president, first from Rowan to hold title

Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention returns to East Rowan High on Saturday

Comments

Kannapolis

Photo gallery: Kickballers converge on downtown Kannapolis for charity tournament

Education

Monthlong celebration takes RSS students through manufacturing plants

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan will become NC Bar president, first from Rowan to hold title

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention returns to East Rowan High on Saturday

Local

Mayor Alexander, council member Sheffield top cash on hand, fundraising in City Council race

Education

Shout outs

Local

Historic homes will give 2021 OctoberTour participants stroll through Salisbury history

Education

Catawba hosts 2021 virtual NC Honors Association meeting

Local

Piedmont Players return to Meroney Theater this weekend with season opener performance of ‘Some Enchanted Evening’

Education

Education briefs: Catawba receives grant for minority male mentoring program

China Grove

China Grove Town Council candidate Joey Jordan wants to accelerate business growth, be voice for the people

Kannapolis

Corey LaJoie’s Kickball Klassic brings athletes, entertainers together for a good cause

Education

Knollwood celebrates student courage with International Dot Day

News

Charter school under fire for teacher’s comments

Coronavirus

After second-deadliest month for COVID-19, Rowan County now at 421 deaths

Crime

Blotter: Man tells Salisbury Police thieves made off with his pants, wallet

Local

United Way seeks to promote mental health and suicide awareness with Into The Light Walk

Local

Salisbury exploring creation of downtown ‘social district’ for outdoor alcohol consumption

China Grove

China Grove Town Council approves Shue Road apartment complex, considers other residential development

East Spencer

East Spencer approves annexation request for housing development near McCanless Road

College

Livingstone College preparing to start on $2.8 million stadium renovation

Nation/World

Ship’s anchor may have snagged oil pipeline, caused spill 

Elections

Court rules McCrory backers can be sued for defaming 2016 voters

Education

Racial inequity committee at heart of UNC Asheville sorority suspension