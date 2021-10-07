Letter: How about focusing on real issues instead?

With the rising cost of gas and food, the ongoing pandemic and other serious issues effecting the citizens of North Carolina, I am so glad our state representatives decided to focus on investigating the liquor shortage.

How about questioning why there are so many food shortages among other everyday items in the state, items vital to everyday life and more citizens than alcoholics? Of course, the state makes money off the liquor sales. I wonder why the ABC stores remained open when most other businesses closed last year.

It is amazing the priorities our representatives chose to address. How about focusing on the major and important issues?

— Charles Goodman

Salisbury