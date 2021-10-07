expand
Ad Spot

October 7, 2021

Letter: Leaving after 10 hours in the Salisbury emergency room

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

On Oct. 4th, my wife and I went to the Novant Health hospital emergency room.

We arrived at the emergency room at 1:40 p.m. The two tests that were done were completed by 5 p.m. We sat there until about 10 p.m. We had been there eight hours.

At 10 p.m., we were told it would be another hour or more before we would see a doctor. So, we left at 10 p.m.

Now, if you are a young, nice-looking girl or you know someone in the emergency room, you can come in around 5:30 p.m. and walk out by 6:30 p.m. with paperwork in hand. I saw this happen with my own eyes.

Unless you are dying or have 10 hours to waste, don’t ever go to the emergency room at Novant in Salisbury. Go to Concord, Lexington, High Point or even Charlotte. You could drive to the emergency room in Charlotte and be seen by a doctor and drive back before you could see a doctor in Salisbury unless you are the young, nice-looking girl that knows someone in the emergency room.

It appears being seen in a reasonable time at the emergency room in Salisbury depends on who you know. If you have a choice, don’t ever go to the emergency room at Novant’s hospital.

— Larry Goodman 

Salisbury

More News

Photo gallery: Kickballers converge on downtown Kannapolis for charity tournament

Monthlong celebration takes RSS students through manufacturing plants

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan will become NC Bar president, first from Rowan to hold title

Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention returns to East Rowan High on Saturday

Comments

Kannapolis

Photo gallery: Kickballers converge on downtown Kannapolis for charity tournament

Education

Monthlong celebration takes RSS students through manufacturing plants

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan will become NC Bar president, first from Rowan to hold title

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention returns to East Rowan High on Saturday

Local

Mayor Alexander, council member Sheffield top cash on hand, fundraising in City Council race

Education

Shout outs

Local

Historic homes will give 2021 OctoberTour participants stroll through Salisbury history

Education

Catawba hosts 2021 virtual NC Honors Association meeting

Local

Piedmont Players return to Meroney Theater this weekend with season opener performance of ‘Some Enchanted Evening’

Education

Education briefs: Catawba receives grant for minority male mentoring program

China Grove

China Grove Town Council candidate Joey Jordan wants to accelerate business growth, be voice for the people

Kannapolis

Corey LaJoie’s Kickball Klassic brings athletes, entertainers together for a good cause

Education

Knollwood celebrates student courage with International Dot Day

News

Charter school under fire for teacher’s comments

Coronavirus

After second-deadliest month for COVID-19, Rowan County now at 421 deaths

Crime

Blotter: Man tells Salisbury Police thieves made off with his pants, wallet

Local

United Way seeks to promote mental health and suicide awareness with Into The Light Walk

Local

Salisbury exploring creation of downtown ‘social district’ for outdoor alcohol consumption

China Grove

China Grove Town Council approves Shue Road apartment complex, considers other residential development

East Spencer

East Spencer approves annexation request for housing development near McCanless Road

College

Livingstone College preparing to start on $2.8 million stadium renovation

Nation/World

Ship’s anchor may have snagged oil pipeline, caused spill 

Elections

Court rules McCrory backers can be sued for defaming 2016 voters

Education

Racial inequity committee at heart of UNC Asheville sorority suspension