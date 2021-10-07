Letter: Leaving after 10 hours in the Salisbury emergency room

On Oct. 4th, my wife and I went to the Novant Health hospital emergency room.

We arrived at the emergency room at 1:40 p.m. The two tests that were done were completed by 5 p.m. We sat there until about 10 p.m. We had been there eight hours.

At 10 p.m., we were told it would be another hour or more before we would see a doctor. So, we left at 10 p.m.

Now, if you are a young, nice-looking girl or you know someone in the emergency room, you can come in around 5:30 p.m. and walk out by 6:30 p.m. with paperwork in hand. I saw this happen with my own eyes.

Unless you are dying or have 10 hours to waste, don’t ever go to the emergency room at Novant in Salisbury. Go to Concord, Lexington, High Point or even Charlotte. You could drive to the emergency room in Charlotte and be seen by a doctor and drive back before you could see a doctor in Salisbury unless you are the young, nice-looking girl that knows someone in the emergency room.

It appears being seen in a reasonable time at the emergency room in Salisbury depends on who you know. If you have a choice, don’t ever go to the emergency room at Novant’s hospital.

— Larry Goodman

Salisbury