October 8, 2021

West's Anna Grace Blackledge (9) had four kills in Thursday's victory. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Area Sports: West volleyball wins on Senior Night

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 8, 2021

From staff reports
West Rowan’s volleyball team (19-2, 12-0) won 25-18, 25-19 and 25-15 against East Rowan on Thursday’s Senior Night.
Kelcie Love had 16 kills and four blocks. Emma Clarke had seven kills and six digs. Maia Gaeta and Anna Grace Blackledge had four kills. Ashlee Ennis had seven kills, 12 digs and two  blocks. Brooke Kennerly had 19 digs. Noe Gaeta had 38 assists and seven digs.
•••
Salisbury lost to Lexington 25-23, 25-20, 15-25 and 25-14 on Thursday in Central Carolina Conference action.
Riley Peltz had eight kills and five digs. Kendall Colwell had digs. Grace Blackwell had seven digs. Ella Trainor had nine digs. Brooke Cunningham had 14 kills and six digs Ava Morris had eight  kills and five digs. Ashley Yang had 26 assists and five digs.
JAYVEE VOLLEYBALL
West Rowan’s jayvees won 25-9 and 25-17 agaist East Rowan.
Sophia Blackledge had six kills. Lainey Sweet had four kills. Brinley Batts had nine digs and six assists.
HS BOYS SOCCER
West Rowan got goals from Mason Quarles, Blake Pope, Juan Ramon and Juan Alberto in a 4-3 win against East Rowan on Thursday.
Andres Vazquez had two assists in the South Piedmont Conference battle. Eli Ham and Juan Ramon also had assists.
Luis Cruz made five saves.
•••
South Rowan got two goals from Michael Coles and one from Grayson Steedley in a 3-1 SPC win against East Rowan.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Catawba, ranked 14th, downed host Lenoir-Rhyne 2-0 in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday night at the Moretz Complex.
The Catawba Indians (9-0-1, 5-0)  won a battle between two of the leagues top teams.

Catawba scored the opening goal in the eighth minute. Helen Summerell ran onto a long ball played from midfield by Katie Webb and dribble to the endline at the near post. Summerell drew the keeper then fed a pass to Hannah Dunn in the middle of the box. Dunn scored into an empty net for her team-leading 15th tally of the season.

Catawba doubled the advantage late in the second half. Summerell freed Jovana Sanchez on a breakaway to make it 2-0 in the 63rd minute.

Sierra Davis recorded six saves. With the shutout, the y Indians equaled a school record with a sixth consecutive clean sheet. Catawba has not been scored on over the past 573 minutes, which is just seven minutes shy of the school mark. Davis extended her scoreless streak to 564 minutes.

Catawba hosts Limestone at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Parks and Rec

 Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for its boys youth baseball league, ages 7-15.

Cost is $30 per participant.  Registration runs through Oct. 23 at Hall Gym or online at www.salisburync.gov/play.

•••

 A basketball official clinic is set for Sunday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. at Hall Gym for anyone interested in officiating youth basketball.

Can register online. For further information, call 704-638-5289.

 

