Area Sports: West volleyball wins on Senior Night

From staff reports

West Rowan’s volleyball team (19-2, 12-0) won 25-18, 25-19 and 25-15 against East Rowan on Thursday’s Senior Night.

Kelcie Love had 16 kills and four blocks. Emma Clarke had seven kills and six digs. Maia Gaeta and Anna Grace Blackledge had four kills. Ashlee Ennis had seven kills, 12 digs and two blocks. Brooke Kennerly had 19 digs. Noe Gaeta had 38 assists and seven digs.

Salisbury lost to Lexington 25-23, 25-20, 15-25 and 25-14 on Thursday in Central Carolina Conference action.

Riley Peltz had eight kills and five digs. Kendall Colwell had digs. Grace Blackwell had seven digs. Ella Trainor had nine digs. Brooke Cunningham had 14 kills and six digs Ava Morris had eight kills and five digs. Ashley Yang had 26 assists and five digs.

JAYVEE VOLLEYBALL West Rowan’s jayvees won 25-9 and 25-17 agaist East Rowan. Sophia Blackledge had six kills. Lainey Sweet had four kills. Brinley Batts had nine digs and six assists.

