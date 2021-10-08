expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2021

Bill to cut greenhouse gas emissions heads to governor for signature

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, October 8, 2021

By Gary D. Robertson

Associated Press

RALEIGH — A landmark energy measure for North Carolina that aims to dramatically reduce power plant greenhouse gas emissions received final legislative approval Thursday, despite lingering concerns by some that customers aren’t helped enough with higher electricity bills.

The House voted 90-20 for the consensus legislation, which was largely worked out by state senators and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. With the Senate already voting overwhelmingly for the measure Wednesday, the bill was sent to Cooper for his expected signature.

“The strong bipartisan vote for the energy bill is a win for people all across North Carolina who will benefit from clean, renewable and reliable energy that is more accessible for everyone and better for the environment,” Cooper said in a statement after the vote.

The negotiated agreement tells the North Carolina Utilities Commission, with input from utilities including market-dominant Duke Energy, to draw up a plan by the end of next year to meet carbon dioxide reduction goals that Cooper has championed. Cooper’s previously identified targets would reduce energy producers’ C02 output 70% from 2005 levels by 2030, and achieve zero-net CO2 emissions by 2050.

An earlier version written by House Republicans and approved in July had no such directed goals, although utility researchers said it would have contributed to a 62% reduction in C02 emissions by the end of the decade. That version — criticized by Cooper, environmental and business groups — had identified which coal-fired plants should be retired and how much additional solar production was needed.  At least 16 states have passed legislation establishing greenhouse gas emissions reduction requirements, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Most are in the Northeast and West regions.

The final bill also gives Charlotte-based Duke Energy the ability to seek multiyear rate increases and performance-based earnings incentives from the commission. The panel can issue three-year rate plans and cap base rate increases during the second and third years at 4%. Duke Energy unsuccessfully sought the alternative rate-making process two years ago.

Some bill supporters said this week that the final version will help North Carolina do its part to counter climate change, which scientists largely blame on carbon dioxide generated by humans. Other House Republicans said on Thursday that they would back the bill because interests back home — farms, electric cooperatives and economic recruiters — supported it.

“This is certainly a bill that everyone can vote and have a good conscience about,” said Rep. Jimmy Dixon, a Duplin County Republican and retired farmer.

But several environmental organizations failed to endorse the measure, saying it fell short by allowing for delays in meeting the carbon-reduction targets or by giving too much power or profits to Duke Energy.

More News

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock

Salisbury Fire Department offers tips during Fire Prevention Week

Child care centers can seek virus grants from $800M pool of funds

NBA preseason: Morant outplays Ball as Grizzlies rout Hornets 128-98

Comments

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock

Local

Salisbury Fire Department offers tips during Fire Prevention Week

News

Child care centers can seek virus grants from $800M pool of funds

News

Bill to cut greenhouse gas emissions heads to governor for signature

Nation/World

Senate dodges debt disaster by voting to extend borrowing

High School

High school boys cross country: A different Julian leads, but South still comes out on top

High School

High school girls cross country: Webb, Cougars splash to wins

Local

Quotes of the week

Business

Rowan County tourism numbers down significantly during pandemic-plagued 2020

Local

Bids due next week for firms interested in helping Salisbury find city manager

Local

22-year-old Salisbury man who was killed in motorcycle crash identified

Crime

Blotter: Bullet holes found in car on Julian Road

Local

Car crashes into auto parts store off of West Innes Street

Kannapolis

Photo gallery: Kickballers converge on downtown Kannapolis for charity tournament

Education

Monthlong celebration takes RSS students through manufacturing plants

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan will become NC Bar president, first from Rowan to hold title

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry Fiddlers Convention returns to East Rowan High on Saturday

Local

Mayor Alexander, council member Sheffield top cash on hand, fundraising in City Council race

Education

Shout outs

Local

Historic homes will give 2021 OctoberTour participants stroll through Salisbury history

Education

Catawba hosts 2021 virtual NC Honors Association meeting

Local

Piedmont Players return to Meroney Theater this weekend with season opener performance of ‘Some Enchanted Evening’

Education

Education briefs: Catawba receives grant for minority male mentoring program

China Grove

China Grove Town Council candidate Joey Jordan wants to accelerate business growth, be voice for the people