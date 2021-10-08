expand
October 8, 2021

Blotter: Oct. 8

By Staff Report

Published 5:05 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Thursday reported fraud resulting in the estimated loss of $550.

• A man on Thursday reported a burglary resulting in a $2,929 estimated loss in the 200 block of East 11th Street.

• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle resulting in a $5,017 estimated loss in the 900 block of South Fulton Street.

• Kay Jewelers on Thursday reported a fraudulent check in the 1300 block of Klumac Road.

• James Edward Wooding, 18, on Thursday was charged with felony possessing stolen goods in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports:

• A motor vehicle theft was reported Wednesday at On Track Auto Sales in the 4200 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• Poppies Pawn and Gun on Wednesday reported a theft in the 5800 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a breaking and entering in the 2900 block of High Rock Road in Gold Hill.

• Alexander Daniel Jackson, 21, was charged Wednesday with possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to manufacture.

• Austin Brandon Lee Harrison, 27, was charged Wednesday with assault by pointing a gun.

• Jeffrey Curtis Pratt, 35, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of methamphetamine.

• Clyde Matthew Stanley, 41, was charged Wednesday with felony larceny.

• Hayden Scott Godair, 28, was charged Wednesday with being a habitual felon.

Comments

