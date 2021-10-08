expand
October 8, 2021

Orfanel Curiel-Perez

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex offenses involving children

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:14 am Friday, October 8, 2021

SALISBURY — A China Grove man faces a litany of sex offenses for alleged crimes involving children and lasting several years.

Orfanel Curiel-Perez, a 34-year-old man who lives on Old Beatty Ford Road, was jailed Wednesday for 21 criminal charges. They include statutory rape of a child younger than 15 and statutory rape or sex offense of a 13-, 14- or 15-year-old child by a defendant six years older. The remaining 19 charges are felony first-degree sex offenses.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the agency’s criminal case began in June after a report from the Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Sifford said the crimes involved a girl who is currently 11 and another who is currently 13. A cousin of the two was also among the victims, Sifford said.

One victim told interviewers at the Terrie Hess House the sex offenses began when she was 3 or 4 years old and continued until she was 11 or 12.

Curiel-Perez was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $1 million bond and remained there Friday.

Sifford said there may be additional charges filed against Curiel-Perez.

