High school football: Scores
Friday’s Scores
Albemarle 14, South Stanly 0
Apex Middle Creek 27, Cary Panther Creek 21
Asheville 42, Asheville Roberson 7
Asheville Reynolds 35, Asheville Erwin 14
Belmont Cramer 31, Gastonia Ashbrook 20
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 40, Avery County 20
Canton Pisgah 16, West Henderson 0
Cape Fear 62, Fayetteville Byrd 6
Central Cabarrus 13, East Rowan 7
Chambers 67, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 21, South Mecklenburg 17
Charlotte Latin 34, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7
Charlotte Myers Park 37, Charlotte Harding 0
Charlotte Olympic 26, Charlotte Berry Tech 14
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Trinity Christian 0
Cherokee 20, Robbinsville 7
Clayton 35, South Garner 18
Concord 43, South Rowan 0
Concord Robinson 21, North Stanly 7
Cornelius Hough 37, West Charlotte 17
Croatan 14, Richlands 12
Durham Hillside 61, Durham Riverside 0
Durham Jordan 48, Chapel Hill 26
East Bladen 42, Red Springs 26
East Carteret 33, Jones County 14
East Duplin 45, North Lenoir 0
East Lincoln 57, Newton Foard 0
Eastern Guilford 44, Winston-Salem Atkins 6
Eastern Wayne 64, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Edenton Holmes 91, Currituck County 50
Fayetteville Pine Forest 35, Fayetteville Smith 6
Fayetteville Sanford 48, Harnett Central 7
Fayetteville Seventy-First 21, Fayetteville Britt 14
Fayetteville Westover 26, Spring Lake Overhills 20
Franklin 40, North Henderson 14
Franklinton 21, Louisburg 6
Garner 41, Southeast Raleigh 14
Gates County 43, Bertie County 8
Gray’s Creek 34, Lumberton 9
Greensboro Dudley 68, Northeast Guilford 0
Greensboro Grimsley 63, Jamestown Ragsdale 8
Greensboro Page 42, Western Guilford 0
Greenville Rose 28, Greenville Conley 12
Halifax Academy 76, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 30
Hertford County 56, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 0
Hoke County 36, Southern Lee 7
Hope Mills South View 67, Pembroke Swett 6
Jacksonville 35, Havelock 14
Kings Mountain 17, Belmont South Point 7
Kinston Parrott Academy 46, Columbia 32
Lake Norman Charter 46, Bear Grass 6
Lawndale Burns 64, Mooresboro Jefferson 7
Lenoir Hibriten 38, Ashe County 7
Lincolnton 27, West Caldwell 7
Maiden 46, Catawba Bandys 0
Manteo 32, Pasquotank County 16
Marshville Forest Hills 52, Anson County 0
Matthews Butler 39, Mint Hill Rocky River 8
Matthews Weddington 27, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 7
McDowell County 36, Enka 7
Metrolina Christian Academy 20, Hickory Grove Christian 6
Monroe Parkwood 21, West Stanly 7
Monroe Sun Valley 42, Monroe Piedmont 14
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35, Kernersville McGuinness 0
Morrisville Green Hope 17, Cary 14
Mount Airy 49, North Stokes 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 60, Christ the King High School 6
Murphy 56, Hayesville 14
New Bern 70, Jacksonville Northside 20
North Davidson 27, Oak Grove 24, 2OT
North Johnston 21, Wilson Beddingfield 20
North Lincoln 26, Hickory St. Stephens 0
North Mecklenburg 21, West Mecklenburg 16
North Pitt 28, Ayden-Grifton 20
Northampton County 66, Northwest Halifax 0
Northern Guilford 48, Northwest Guilford 14
Northwest Cabarrus 36, China Grove Carson 30
Orangewood Christian, Fla. 64, Asheville Christian 20
Pamlico County 54, Lejeune 6
Perquimans 28, Washington County 6
Pfafftown Reagan 15, West Forsyth 9
Providence Grove 49, Randleman 21
R-S Central 48, Morganton Patton 0
Raleigh Athens Drive 23, Raleigh Enloe 16
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 13, Raleigh Leesville Road 3
Raleigh Millbrook 41, Rolesville 34
Robert B. Glenn 55, Winston-Salem Reynolds 13
Salemburg Lakewood 28, North Duplin 21
Shelby 38, Shelby Crest 28
South Brunswick 20, Wilmington Ashley 12
South Caldwell 20, Morganton Freedom 14
South Columbus 26, West Columbus 20
South Johnston 62, Southern Wayne 14
Southeast Guilford 28, Southwest Guilford 7
Southern Durham 68, Granville Central 6
Southern Nash 42, Bunn 14
Southwest Onslow 54, South Lenoir 6
St. Pauls 50, West Bladen 6
Surry Central 17, East Bend Forbush 12
Swannanoa Owen 50, Rosman 7
Thomasville 63, South Davidson 0
Topsail 45, West Brunswick 38
Vance County 18, South Granville 12
Wake Forest 40, Raleigh Wakefield 24
Wake Forest Heritage 57, Knightdale 55, 3OT
Walkertown 27, North Forsyth 13
Washington 58, Greene Central 40
Watauga County 28, Alexander Central 21
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 14
Waynesville Tuscola 47, East Henderson 0
Weldon 48, Rocky Mount Prep 0
West Cabarrus 19, Kannapolis Brown 18
West Craven 62, Farmville Central 6
West Davidson 13, Lexington 12
West Lincoln 13, Newton-Conover 7, OT
West Stokes 20, High Point Andrews 12
Wilmington Hoggard 36, North Brunswick 7
Wilmington Laney 26, New Hanover County 21
Wilson Fike 58, Pikeville Aycock 35
Wilson Hunt 35, East Wake 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Chapel Hill vs. North Moore, ccd.
East Rutherford vs. Hendersonville, ccd.
Eastern Alamance vs. Reidsville, ccd.
Forest City Chase vs. Brevard, ppd. to Oct 11th.
Monroe vs. West Rowan, ccd.
