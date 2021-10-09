expand
Ad Spot

October 10, 2021

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

By News Service Report

Published 11:55 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021

By Paul J. Weber
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas clinics on Saturday canceled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court.

The Biden administration, which sued Texas over the law known as Senate Bill 8, has yet to say whether it will go that route after a federal appeals court reinstated the law late Friday. The latest twist came just two days after a lower court in Austin suspended the law, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant. It makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

The White House had no immediate comment Saturday.

For now at least, the law is in the hands of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which allowed the restrictions to resume pending further arguments. In the meantime, Texas abortions providers and patients are right back to where they’ve been for most of the last six weeks.

Out-of-state clinics already inundated with Texas patients seeking abortions were again the closest option for many women. Providers say others are being forced to carry pregnancies to term, or waiting in hopes that courts will strike down the law that took effect on Sept. 1.

There are also new questions — including whether anti-abortion advocates will try punishing Texas physicians who performed abortions during the brief window the law was paused from late Wednesday to late Friday. Texas leaves enforcement solely in the hands of private citizens who can collect $10,000 or more in damages if they successfully sue abortion providers who flout the restrictions.

Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, created a tip line to receive reports of violators. About a dozen calls came in after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman suspended the law, said John Seago, the group’s legislative director.

Although some Texas clinics said they had briefly resumed abortions on patients who were beyond six weeks, Seago said his group had no lawsuits in the works. He said the clinics’ public statements did not “match up with what we saw on the ground,” which he says include a network of observers and crisis pregnancy centers.

“I don’t have any credible evidence at the moment of litigation that we would bring forward,” Seago said Saturday.

Texas had roughly two dozen abortion clinics before the law took effect. At least six clinics resumed performing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy during the reprieve, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

At Whole Woman’s Health, which has four abortion clinics in Texas, president and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller said she did not have the number of abortions her locations performed for patients beyond six weeks but put it at “quite a few.” She said her clinics were again complying with the law and acknowledged the risks her physicians and staff had taken.

“Of course we are all worried,” she said. “But we also feel a deep commitment to providing abortion care when it is legal to do so, we did.”

Pitman, the federal judge who halted the Texas law Wednesday in a blistering 113-page opinion, was appointed by President Barack Obama. He called the law an “offensive deprivation” of the constitutional right to an abortion, but his ruling was swiftly set aside — at least for now — in a one-page order by the 5th Circuit that on Friday night.

That same appeals court previously allowed the Texas restrictions to take effect in September, in a separate lawsuit brought by abortion providers. This time, the court gave the Justice Department until 5 p.m. Tuesday to respond.

What happens after that is unclear, including how soon the appeals court will act or whether they will request more arguments. Texas is asking the appeals court for a permanent injunction that would allow the law to stand while the case plays out.

In the meantime, Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, urged the Supreme Court to “step in and stop this madness.” Last month, the high court allowed the law to move forward in a 5-4 decision, although it did so without ruling on the law’s constitutionality.

A 1992 decision by the Supreme Court prevented states from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy. But Texas’ version has outmaneuvered courts due to its novel enforcement mechanism that leaves enforcement to private citizens and not prosecutors, which critics say amounts to a bounty.

The Biden administration could bring the case back to the Supreme Court and ask it to quickly restore Pitman’s order, although it is unclear whether they will do so.

“I’m not very optimistic about what could happen at the Supreme Court,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, about the Justice Department’s chances.

“But there’s not much downside either, right?” he said. “The question is, what’s changed since the last time they saw it? There is this full opinion, this full hearing before the judge and the record. So that may be enough.”

More News

AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1, Big Ten grabs half of top 10

Larson wins Charlotte as Elliott and Harvick continue feud

Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18

Peters 50th Anniversary

Comments

Local

County will reassess need for more room at Health Department, possible move to West End Plaza

Local

‘Every life is absolutely worth it’: United Way shines light on suicide awareness, mental health during walk

Local

Bluegrass is back: 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention returns

Local

Supply chain woes haven’t halted rise in local liquor sales

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 426

Local

Meals on Wheels Rowan collects 1.3 tons of dry pet food, raises $17,560

Lifestyle

English-Speaking Union to feature discussion of Putin, US presidents on Oct. 21

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan sworn in as State Bar president

Business

Signs of the times: Harwood Sign shop capitalizes on campaign season

Lifestyle

With help from nonprofit, Plummers reclaim lost family time

Education

RSS will revisit School Justice Partnership agreement

Education

Salisbury Academy will use grant to make stormwater, drainage improvements near campus

College

Blue Bears pick up first victory of season

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County records highest employee payroll growth in North Carolina

Nation/World

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets do it again; near misses for Cougars, Mustangs

Crime

NC man sentenced to 21 years for shooting police officer

College

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney as member of N.C. A&T team

Coronavirus

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in COVID-19 vaccines

Education

Report shows North Carolina third-graders struggling to meet reading goals

Nation/World

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists in Philippines, Russia

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 8

Crime

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex offenses involving children

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock