October 11, 2021

Letter: Eastern NC mayor supports Alexander in re-election bid

By Post Letters

Published 9:43 pm Sunday, October 10, 2021

It has been my privilege for the past four years to work with Karen Alexander as we both serve on the North Carolina League of Municipalities. This year, Karen is serving as president of the NCLM. Karen has worked diligently to advance proposals that benefit all municipalities in North Carolina

As a leader Karen is thoughtful, seeks to involve all board members in the decision-making process and is a strong advocate on initiatives the NCLM undertakes.

This year, she has been the spokesperson for the NCLM on a number of important initiatives. She has worked tirelessly to ensure that provisions that advance the interest of all municipalities are favorably considered and has been an effective spokesperson in describing how some proposals would hurt municipalities.

As a fellow mayor, I appreciate Karen’s leadership, her energy, her inclusiveness and her judgment.

For all the foregoing reasons it is my pleasure to support Karen as she runs for reelection.

Walter Eccard 

Shallotte

Editor’s note: Walter Eccard is mayor of the town of Shallotte in eastern North Carolina.

