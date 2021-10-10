expand
October 11, 2021

Letter: Think about real reasons people are waiting in emergency room

By Post Letters

Published 9:37 pm Sunday, October 10, 2021

In response to Larry Goodman’s letter published Thursday (Leaving after 10 hours in the emergency room”), I am so tired of seeing people complain about Novant hospital. I have had numerous emergency room visits and hospitalizations in the past and have always been given great care.

Like any other hospital, patients are seen in order of the priority of the issue. In Mr. Goodman’s letter, he accuses the hospital staff of prioritizing patients based on “good looks.” This is an absolutely outrageous claim, and the “good looking young girl” he saw get treated and leave early likely had her issue dealt with in triage. If you aren’t experiencing a severe issue, there are plenty of urgent cares around. There are too many people visiting the emergency room for things that can be dealt with elsewhere, which causes the increased wait times (and increased complaints.) Leave the emergency room for real emergencies.

If you don’t know what you are talking about, and you don’t know the entirety of a situation, just don’t say anything at all. The hospital is completely overrun by COVID as of late, and now more than ever, the staff deserves respect and understanding.

Thank you to all of our amazing health care workers. You are appreciated, even when it may not seem like it.

— Megan Shirley

Salisbury

