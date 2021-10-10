expand
October 10, 2021

Peters 50th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 5:04 am Sunday, October 10, 2021

Daniel Willis Peters and Martha Wilson Peters of Salisbury celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, October 9, 2021. They were united in marriage on October 9, 1971 at Wyatt’s Grove Baptist Church in Richfield.
Daniel is retired from Chubb Limited and the Town of Granite Quarry and Martha is a homemaker.
They have two children, Ben Peters and wife Elizabeth of Raleigh and Nikki Peters Eagle and husband Chris of Salisbury. They also have four grandchildren, Luke and Emma Peters and Sieria (Steven) Adams and Garrett Eagle.

The couple enjoyed a dinner with their children and grandchildren at Ivan’s Restaurant and will enjoy their 50th anniversary in the North Carolina mountains.

