expand
Ad Spot

October 10, 2021

Rowan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 426

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 10, 2021

SALISBURY — The COVID-19 death toll in Rowan County started last week at 414 and ended at 426 on Friday.

The 12 deaths reported last week occurred in both September and October.

Demographic data provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t reflect many of the most recent deaths, stopping with the week of Sept. 19. Deaths during the delta variant spike primarily have occurred among those ages 65-74, according the NCDHHS data.

Rowan last week remained seventh among the state’s 100 counties for its number of COVID-19 deaths. It’s still behind Cumberland County, which has 447 fatalities. Rowan also continues to have more COVID-19 deaths than all of its neighbors.

In other local COVID-19 data:

• 782 COVID-19 cases were reported among Rowan County residents last week, including 64 on Friday.

• The percentage of local tests returning positive is 10.4% in the previous two weeks, which is just above the 10% the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls high community spread.

• NCDHHS reported one of its lowest statewide daily cases totals in several weeks on Monday — 2,219.

• 60,957 Rowan County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccination and 56,034 have received both doses, according to NCDHHS.

• 561 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region on Friday. One month ago, the same number was 910. Similarly, statewide hospitalizations were 2,467 on Friday after hitting 3,808 one month ago.

More News

AP Top 25: Georgia is No. 1, Big Ten grabs half of top 10

Larson wins Charlotte as Elliott and Harvick continue feud

Hurts runs for 2 TDs, Eagles come back to top Panthers 21-18

Peters 50th Anniversary

Comments

Local

County will reassess need for more room at Health Department, possible move to West End Plaza

Local

‘Every life is absolutely worth it’: United Way shines light on suicide awareness, mental health during walk

Local

Bluegrass is back: 55th Granite Quarry Civitan Fiddlers Convention returns

Local

Supply chain woes haven’t halted rise in local liquor sales

Coronavirus

Rowan County COVID-19 death toll rises to 426

Local

Meals on Wheels Rowan collects 1.3 tons of dry pet food, raises $17,560

Lifestyle

English-Speaking Union to feature discussion of Putin, US presidents on Oct. 21

Local

Salisbury attorney Darrin Jordan sworn in as State Bar president

Business

Signs of the times: Harwood Sign shop capitalizes on campaign season

Lifestyle

With help from nonprofit, Plummers reclaim lost family time

Education

RSS will revisit School Justice Partnership agreement

Education

Salisbury Academy will use grant to make stormwater, drainage improvements near campus

College

Blue Bears pick up first victory of season

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County records highest employee payroll growth in North Carolina

Nation/World

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

High School

High school football roundup: Hornets do it again; near misses for Cougars, Mustangs

Crime

NC man sentenced to 21 years for shooting police officer

College

Ex-NBA guard J.R. Smith set to play first golf tourney as member of N.C. A&T team

Coronavirus

Boosters, employer mandates drive increase in COVID-19 vaccines

Education

Report shows North Carolina third-graders struggling to meet reading goals

Nation/World

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists in Philippines, Russia

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 8

Crime

China Grove man faces 21 crimes for sex offenses involving children

Local

Local wildlife officer earns recognition for heroic, bridge-building acts both on and off the clock