October 11, 2021

High school sports: Salisbury soccer wins; volleyball falls

By Post Sports

Published 11:03 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

Salisbury keeper Wade Robins. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw for Salisbury Post.

 

Salisbury’s boys soccer team clinched a tie for first place in the Central Carolina Conference with a 9-0 rout of South Davidson on Monday.

Scoring their first varsity goals for the Hornets were sophomore George De la Rosa, sophomore Ethan Ott , freshman Hines Busby and senior Jimmy Meza.

Senior Bennett Clark scored his first goal of the season.

Also scoring  were Daniel Cuevas, Luke Graeber, Colin Donaldson and Will Webb. Assists were credited to: Joseph Hernandez (2),  Graeber, Busby, Donaldson and Rene Castro.

Wade Robins and  Clark combined for the shutout in goal.

Next up for the Hornets is East Davidson Wednesday at Ludwig Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m.  The Hornets can clinch the conference championship outright.

•••

South Stanly defeated Salisbury’s volleyball team 25-11, 25-22 and 25-18 on Monday in a non-conference match.

Ashley Yang had 18 assists and eight digs for the Hornets (8-10). Ava Morris had 13 kills and six digs. Katie Peeler had 21 digs. Riley Peltz had five kills.

High school sports: Salisbury soccer wins; volleyball falls

