Area Sports Briefs: Track and field championship ring for North’s Goodes

From staff reports

North Rowan graduate Kendrell Goodes received his track and field championship ring in a ceremony at North.

Goodes was county champion, Midwest Regional champion and 1A state champion in the high jump as a senior.

He cleared a PR 6 feet, 8 inches in the regional and won the state title with a 6-6 effort.

Goodes, who also stood out in football and basketball for the Cavaliers, is now a freshman at North Carolina A&T.

HS VOLLEYBALL

West Rowan (20-2, 13-0) wrapped up the South Piedmont Conference championship on Tuesday with a 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20 sweep at Carson.

Kelcie Love had nine kills and two blocks. Ashlee Ennis had 10 kills and 16 digs. Emma Clarke had eight kills, six digs and two blocks. Maia Gaeta had five kills. Brooke Kennerly had 15 digs. Noe Gaeta had 34 assists and 17 digs. Madelyn VonCanon had 12 digs.

West will be hosting SPC tournament games next Monday (two first-round games), Tuesday (semifinals) and Wednesday (championship).

•••

South Rowan rolled at Northwest Cabarrus 25-9, 25-10 and 25-8 in SPC play on Tuesday.

South (14-4, 9-4) got seven kills and six digs from Kali Nelson. Cameron Black had seven kills and eight digs. Leah Rymer had five kills and 15 assists. Meredith Faw had five kills. Emma Owens had 10 assists. Payton Black had 15 digs digs.

South hosts West Rowan on Thursday’s Senior Night.

JV VOLLEYBALL

South Rowan won 25-14 and 25-14 against Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday.

South (12-6, 8-5) got 10 assists from Ava Hinson. Laney Beaver had five digs, four aces and four kills. Laurel Everett had four kills. Jamilyn Rollins had four aces.

HS TENNIS

Salisbury dominated, as expected, Tuesday in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament held at Lexington.

Two Salisbury teams will play for the 2A doubles championship today, while two Salisbury girls will play in the 2A singles final.

Millie Wymbs/Abby Campion will play Kate Burton/Emily Frick in doubles.

Both Salisbury doubles teams won two matches on Tuesday.

Abbey Lawson will play Ellison Frick in the singles final. Both girls won twice on Tuesday

•••

In 1A singles in the CCC tournament, North Rowan’s Eva Lamanno won a first-round match. She placed second and qualified for regionals.

South Davidson’s team of Emily Moore/Chelsey Drye won doubles. South Davidson’s Laurel Jones won singles.

•••

Carson’s doubles team of Riley Isley/Bree Whittington finished second in the South Piedmont Conference Tournament and advanced to regional play.

West Rowan’s Lacy Waggoner finished fourth in singles in the tournament and qualified for regionals.

HS FOOTBALL

Davie scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and outscored Mount Tabor 56-49 on Monday in a Central Piedmont Conference game.

Davie had 629 yards of offense.

Tate Carney rushed 30 times for 204 yards and four touchdowns.

Alex Summers threw for 363 yards. His 47-yard pass to Zymere Hudson provided the deciding score.

Hudson had nine catches for 183 yards.

JV FOOTBALL

Carson rolled 46-0 against East Rowan on Tuesday.

Michael Guiton scored three touchdowns for the Cougars. Mahkani Guida, Foday Dyer and Corbin Hales scored a TD apiece.

Collin Ball and Jack Nixon had two 2-point conversions apiece. Guida also scored on a 2-point conversion.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Catawba goalkeeper Sierra Davis was named SAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Davis had shutouts in wins against Lenoir-Rhyne and Limestone.

COLLEGE GOLF

Carson-Newman’s men’s team won the Queens Invitational played at The Club at Irish Creek.

Catawba finished 17th. Hunter Donahue led Catawba with a 1-under 212 and placed 33rd.

•••

Richmond’s Michael Childress (Cannon School) shot 73-73-74 and tied for 41st in the Georgia State Invitational.

•••

High Point’s Charlie Barr (Cannon School) shot 74-70-73 in the Carolina Collegiate Invite in Spartanburg and tied for 23rd.