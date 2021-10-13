expand
October 15, 2021

Quarterback Chase Brice threw two interceptions in the loss Tuesday night. (File photo courtesy of Sunbelt Conference)

Louisiana-Lafayette routs Appalachian State 41-13

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chris Smith added two rushing scores and Louisiana-Lafayette eased by Appalachian State 41-13 on Tuesday night.

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) scored a touchdown on its first three drives and led 20-6 at the break. Eric Garror intercepted a pass on Appalachian State’s opening possession of the second half, leading to Smith’s 21-yard run.

The Louisiana-Lafayette defense entered with just three takeaways on the season, but came up with four against Appalachian State.
Lewis threw for 209 yards, moving into second in program history for career passing yards, and Smith rushed for 82 yards on 13 carries. Montrell Johnson added 103 yards rushing, including a 2-yard touchdown to cap a 98-yard drive in the fourth.

On the second play of the game, Lewis threw a deep pass down the middle to Kyren Lacy for a 55-yard completion. Lewis scored six plays later on a 3-yard run.

Chase Brice was 15-of-26 passing with two interceptions for Appalachian State (4-2, 1-1 Sun Belt). He ran for a 5-yard TD to pull within 27-13 midway through the third.

