October 15, 2021

Two seek medical care, 28 shell casings found after shooting near Salisbury City Park

By Josh Bergeron

Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021

SALISBURY — Two people sought medical care, several bullets struck a home and police found 28 total shell casings after a Monday afternoon shooting near City Park.

Salisbury Police responded to the shooting near the intersection of West Miller Street and Club House Drive around 5:28 p.m. Monday. While they were at the scene, a man arrived at Rowan Medical Center with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

A news release said police connected the injuries of 30-year-old Salisbury resident Antwaun Reynard Miller to the shooting and also found a vehicle that left the scene with bullet holes and unspecified evidence connected to the incident. 

A house in the 300 block of Club House Drive was struck several times with bullets — some of which were found inside of the home. People were in the house when the shooting occurred, but no one was injured, Salisbury Police said.

One adult visitor to the park received treatment for a medical emergency that resulted from stress of the incident, a news release said.

Police Chief Jerry Stokes said the community shouldn’t tolerate violence and that several visitors to the park, including children, were put in danger because of the incident.

“When our residents and visitors, and particularly our children, cannot go to one of our parks for recreational activities, everyone suffers because of those who choose to settle disputes with firearms and place others at risk,” Stokes said. “We continue to see firearms stolen from vehicles across our city, which contributes to gun crime overall. I would encourage everyone in Salisbury, whether you live, work, or visit here, to say something if you see something, and seek other ways to resolve your grievances rather than turning to gun violence.”

Salisbury Police say they haven’t identified any suspects in the incident.

Anyone with additional information, including home or business security camera video, can contact the Salisbury Police Criminal Investigations Division at 704-638-5262, email investigations@salisburync.gov or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips can be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

Residents and business owners who have security cameras can register for the Salisbury Police Department Salisbury Camera Action Network online at form.jotform.com/90715212141949. Through this program, camera owners can tell Salisbury Police where their cameras are recording to assist with investigations. Camera video is not supplied to the department unless the owner allows.

