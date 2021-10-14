expand
October 15, 2021

Blotter: Woman charged with bringing 14 suboxone strips into jail

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:03 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a controlled substance in a jail or prison after she was previously booked into jail for violating terms of her probation.

Megan Laura Snider, 33, was first booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on Sept. 23 for the probation violation. Maj. John Sifford said she was charged with the drug crime because deputies found 14 suboxone strips in her possession during a search.

Snider said suboxone was prescribed to her by a counseling agency. She allegedly had 18 total strips when she was first booked into jail. Sifford said Snider hid them in her vaginal cavity.

Snider has since been released from jail because the drug crime only required a written promise to appear in court.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Tuesday was assaulted in the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road in Salisbury.

• Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday were called to investigate a credit card fraud/larceny by an employee at Cheeseman’s General Store in the 9800 block of Old Beatty Ford Road.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• Joesph Tyler Fruia, 25, was charged Tuesday with felony larceny.

• Timothy Jermaine Chawlk, 42, was charged Tuesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported items were stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Lincolnton Road.

• Three difference vehicles were broken into Tuesday night or Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Steven Drive.

• A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle Tuesday night or Wednesday morning in the 1800 block of East Innes Street.

• A  man on Wednesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of Edgedale Drive.

• Multiple vehicles were broken into on Wednesday in the 1300 block of Arden Road.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred Wednesday in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred Wednesday in the 1300 block of Forestdale Drive.

• A stolen vehicle was reported Wednesday in the 800 block of South Jackson Street.

• A hit-and-run was reported Wednesday in the parking lot of College Barbecue.

