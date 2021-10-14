Letter: Herd immunity, but at what price?

In response to Allan Gilmour’s letter to the editor published Oct. 5 (“An unfair choice on being vaccinated”), I agree we want everyone to be healthy. Herd immunity is desirable but at what price? Is being ill from COVID, recovering, then possibly reaching immunity status the best way?

Sage Steele tested positive for COVID and is off the air. Despite her looks, described as young, attractive, slender and fit in the letter to the editor, she was exposed and may have exposed others. Her vocalness against the vaccine mandate, for which she has since apologized, and her refusal to get the vaccine, did not sit well with her employer ESPN who issued an ultimatum: Take it or leave.

Against her wishes, she took it but too late. “Better three hours too soon than a minute too late,” said Shakespeare. The writer of the letter is sympathetic toward Ms. Steele, noting had he been in this situation, he would have felt “violated, anger, disrespected, and somewhat humiliated.” Too often, we let the behavior of others destroy our inner peace. If only we could journey through life without encountering unpopular, offensive bumps in the road? Fortunately, we have choices in how we deal with them.

Learn from the trees: The bamboo that bends is stronger than the oak tree that resists. Peace, understanding and contentment will guard your heart. Strive to be like Paul, who learned to be content in whatever state he was in. Not an easy task but not an impossible one either.

— Edith Julian

Salisbury