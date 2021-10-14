expand
Ad Spot

October 15, 2021

Letter: Herd immunity, but at what price?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

In response to Allan Gilmour’s letter to the editor published Oct. 5 (“An unfair choice on being vaccinated”), I agree we want everyone to be healthy. Herd immunity is desirable but at what price? Is being ill from COVID, recovering, then possibly reaching immunity status the best way?

Sage Steele tested positive for COVID and is off the air. Despite her looks, described as young, attractive, slender and fit in the letter to the editor, she was exposed and may have exposed others. Her vocalness against the vaccine mandate, for which she has since apologized, and her refusal to get the vaccine, did not sit well with her employer ESPN who issued an ultimatum:  Take it or leave.  

Against her wishes, she took it but too late. “Better three hours too soon than a minute too late,” said Shakespeare. The writer of the letter is sympathetic toward Ms. Steele, noting had he been in this situation, he would have felt “violated, anger, disrespected, and somewhat humiliated.” Too often, we let the behavior of others destroy our inner peace. If only we could journey through life without encountering unpopular, offensive bumps in the road? Fortunately, we have choices in how we deal with them. 

Learn from the trees: The bamboo that bends is stronger than the oak tree that resists. Peace, understanding and contentment will guard your heart. Strive to be like Paul, who learned to be content in whatever state he was in. Not an easy task but not an impossible one either.    

— Edith Julian 

Salisbury

  

 

More News

High school football: Salisbury jayvees romp

Rowan Republicans’ Lincoln-Reagan Dinner brings conservatives together for night of speeches, awards

Photos: South Rowan volleyball team’s Senior Night, Falcons’ unblemished SPC season

Four new COVID-19 deaths make 433 in Rowan since start of pandemic

Comments

Local

Rowan Republicans’ Lincoln-Reagan Dinner brings conservatives together for night of speeches, awards

High School

Photos: South Rowan volleyball team’s Senior Night, Falcons’ unblemished SPC season

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths make 433 in Rowan since start of pandemic

Nation/World

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Local

Quotes of the week

Coronavirus

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

High School

High school volleyball: West edges South for unbeaten SPC season

Nation/World

Full pension restored for FBI official fired under Trump

News

Former Gov. Perdue leading standardized testing board

Elections

Salisbury mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins talk leadership style during Chamber of Commerce forum

Local

Photos: Rowan deputy’s funeral procession passes through downtown Salisbury

Crime

24-year-old man jailed for kidnapping, rape charges

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with bringing 14 suboxone strips into jail

Local

Halfway through campaign, Rowan County United way at 44% of goal

Elections

Early voting begins today. Here’s what voters need to know.

Local

Mayoral candidates Alexander, Heggins discuss public safety, poverty, housing issues during candidate forum

Local

Salisburians Howard, Boland meet goals of running Boston Marathon

Education

Education briefs: Partners in Learning kicks off public phase for new center fundraising

Education

Isenberg celebrates longtime teaching assistant ‘Mrs. Zinka’

Local

Lowe’s donates materials to Rowan Sheriff’s Office for K-9 officer enclosures

Education

Shoutouts: Four get Treasure Feamster Scholarships

Local

County commissioners forced to find more funding to cover Autumn Jubilee payroll costs

Education

Livingstone to host Fridays at the Stone breakfast series

High School

High school football: Cougars romp over rival East