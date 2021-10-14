expand
October 15, 2021

Livingstone to host Fridays at the Stone breakfast series

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

SALISBURY — Everyone looks forward to Fridays, and now Livingstone College wants you to reimagine Friday mornings.

Livingstone College will host its first of a monthly series called “Fridays at the Stone,” beginning 7:30 a.m. at its School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, located at 530 Jake Alexander Blvd. South.

The inaugural breakfast event series, to be held monthly in October, November, February, March and April, is sponsored by First Legacy, a division of Self-Help Credit Union.

Each hour-long program will feature three elements/speakers: a Livingstone program spotlight, a minority local business/nonprofit spotlight and and an alumni spotlight.

Friday’s inaugural program will spotlight the college’s Evening and Weekend College with Curtis Dean, director, as speaker. Nicole Holmes Matangira of Holmes Iron and Metal will represent the minority local business and Carmen W. Harper, director of alumni engagement and annual giving for Hood Theological Seminary, will be the featured alumnus.

The series is an intentional effort by Livingstone to network and engage more with the community and business leaders, to facilitate relationship building and community partnerships, and to provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about the college and its programs.

The series is being spearheaded by Pete Teague, Livingstone College special assistant to the president for community development; the Office of Communications and Public Relations; and the Office of Alumni Affairs.

“At Livingstone, we have a desire and goal to be an integral part of Salisbury and Rowan County,” Teague said. “‘Fridays at the Stone’ will help us increase the local community’s awareness and knowledge of the college and alumni in the area. We also want to provide a benefit to local minority-owned businesses and some of our nonprofit organizations, who have such wonderful ministries, by giving them exposure through these gatherings. We want to strengthen our connection to the community and enhance relationships, providing value whenever and wherever we can.”

Livingstone President of Communications and Public Relations State Alexander said the series is a win-win for the college, community and alumni.

The event is free and will feature a continental breakfast served by the college’s culinary arts students.

To register, visit Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/fridays-at-the-stone-tickets-183556210567 or email kharrington@livingston.edu. For more information, call (704) 216-6151.

