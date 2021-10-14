Shoutouts: Four get Treasure Feamster Scholarships

Four graduates have been awarded Treasure Feamster Scholarships by the Interdenominational Minsters Fellowship of Rowan County. The awards honor the late Treasure Feamster, a 13-year-old girl who was killed in the crossfire of a gang shootout in 2007.

This is the ninth year the scholarships has been awarded to seniors who belong to IMF-affiliated churches.

The recipients are as follows:

• Matthew Roosevelt Downing of East Rowan High plans to major in biology on a pre-dental track at East Carolina University. His church affiliation is Antioch Missionary Baptist.

• Tsion Shepherd Delaney of North Rowan High plans to major in biology at Johnson C. Smith University. His church affiliation is At the Cross Ministries.

• Latasha Shamonda Brown of South Rowan Highplans to major in fashion design at Clark Atlanta University. Her church affiliation is Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist.

• Sammy Andre Pinckney of East Rowan High plans to major in sports management at Louisburg College. His church affiliation is Antioch Missionary Baptist.

Overton First Class Adventurers

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Adventurers for September for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of creativity.

Kindergarten: Marie Sosa, Ada Molina, Majorie Mendoza-Torres.

First Grade: Emma Stephenson, Merritt Bucy, Awbriana Hardin.

Second Grade: Gianni Hunter, Sarah McKinney, Peyton Furgess.

Third Grade: Bentley Presnell, DeAndre Sloan, Riley Miclette.

Fourth Grade: Mason Paulo, D’Aija Horne.

Fifth Grade: Ayden Chambers, Bella Phillips, Christopher Lindsay.